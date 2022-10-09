Bell-ringing defeat

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- The University of Arkansas' depleted defense played the nail to Mississippi State's hammer on Saturday.

The No. 23 Bulldogs used a hard-nosed running game to complement quarterback Will Rogers' 395 passing yards and three touchdowns to subdue the Razorbacks 40-17 on Saturday before a bell-ringing crowd of 57,849 at Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for 173 yards, a program-high during the Coach Mike Leach era, and racked up 568 total yards to break a two-game losing streak against Arkansas.

The loss was the third in a row for the Razorbacks who were defeated by Texas A&M and Alabama in the previous two weeks.

The Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3 SEC) played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and nickel back Myles Slusher, then lost defensive backs Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson to injury during the game, testing their third-team depth.

"We thought we had a good game plan going in and really we couldn't stop the run," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "They ran it basically when they wanted to. ... We took a slow drumming is what ended up happening."

The inability to get Mississippi State's explosive offense off the field enough and two fruitless trips for the Razorbacks inside the 10-yard line, one in each half, ultimately doomed the Arkansas upset bid, despite a huge game from reserve quarterback Malik Hornsby, who piled up 347 yards out of Arkansas' total of 483.

"Of course, we didn't get the outcome that we wanted, but [Hornsby] did his thing," Arkansas receiver Jadon Haselwood. "He came in and led us and he made plays on fourth down, third down with his legs. So he did his thing."

Arkansas, which entered the game ranked second in the country with 21 sacks, could not get Rogers out of phase with mostly three- and four-man rushes. And against a light box and some lesser experienced defensive backs, the Bulldogs' ground game feasted.

Rogers completed 31 of 48 passes to surpass the SEC record for completions, formerly held by Georgia's Aaron Murray. Not only did the Razorbacks not notch a sack, they also did not have a tackle for loss for the first time since a 56-3 loss at Auburn in 2016.

What the Razorbacks did have were tipped passes from Rogers in the air, but they could not hold on to a couple of potential interceptions by Hudson Clark and Drew Sanders, and cornerback Malik Chavis had a pass go off his fingers and into the hands of Austin Williams for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

Pittman said Jefferson had a headache on Thursday, clinching the decision to hold him out following a concussion last Saturday against Alabama. Jefferson traveled with the team and felt well enough to go through warmups, but Pittman did not want to risk him in the game.

With their dual-threat team captain unavailable, the Razorbacks were hoping to control the line of scrimmage with their run game and try both senior Cade Fortin and the sophomore Hornsby at quarterback then ride the hot hand.

However, Mississippi State had other plans, jumping to a 21-0 lead with a balanced attack, which led to Dillon Johnson's career-high 100 rushing yards, the first 100-yard Bulldog back under Leach, and two touchdowns.

"They came out running the ball right away and just kind of felt we were on our heels from the jump," said Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool, who had 14 tackles to reach 409 for his career and overtake Tony Bua for the school record. "Credit them, they had some hard running backs, and their O-Line played well."

Hornsby caught fire, igniting the Arkansas offense with 114 rushing yards on 8 carries and completing 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. However, with the Razorbacks in catch-up mode, Hornsby also threw two fourth-quarter interceptions under pressure.

"I thought he had some big plays both with his feet and throwing the ball," Pittman said on the Razorback Sports Network. "I thought he did bring us some life, brought us some confidence. Certainly with him in there we felt we could move the ball and score."

Leach complimented Hornsby's effort.

"I think the quarterback's really good, kind of a stud," Leach said. "Well he's really fast, a guy that can get all of it if you don't keep a lid on him, and then he keeps it alive long enough that your coverage breaks down.

"Maybe not perfectly accurate, but he can throw it forever, so I thought that guy played really well. He also opened up other things. The run, not just his, but other people's runs, and then also the passing game. He might be the fastest quarterback in the conference, I don't know. Good for him. He's kind of hard to tackle, I thought we could've got to him a little bit more."

Arkansas started Fortin and the senior notched one first down on his only full series. Hornsby replaced him on the second series, which opened with his 52-yard sprint to the Bulldogs' 28-yard line with the Razorbacks trailing 14-0.

However, the junior had to be checked out by the medical staff following a hit to his helmet after he converted a third and 4 to the Mississippi State 17.

What ensued from there wound up being a theme that would haunt the Razorbacks.

Fortin threw incomplete for Haselwood on third and 1 from the 8, then Raheim Sanders was stopped for no gain by linebackers Tyrus Wheat and Jalen Green on fourth down.

Trailing 27-10 early in the second half, Arkansas reached first and goal at the Mississippi State 2 after Hornsby hooked up with Haselwood for a 44-yard pass beyond the defense.

The Bulldogs stuffed consecutive runs by Sanders and Dominique Johnson, forced Hornsby to throw wide to an open Matt Landers on the right edge, then stonewalled Rashod Dubinion on J.P. Purvis' flying backside tackle on fourth down.

The two fourth-down stops inside the 10-yard line doomed Arkansas.

Still, the Hogs made some noise.

On their second possession after halftime, Sanders turned a check-down pass into an 18-yard gain to the Hogs' 45. Two plays later, Hornsby had plenty of time in the pocket and uncorked a pass that went 57 yards in the air and wound up in the hands of Bryce Stephens for a 54-yard score to pull Arkansas within 27-17.

Dillon Johnson had a tackle-breaking 30-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds left in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs pulled away while notching the only two takeaways of the game in the fourth quarter.