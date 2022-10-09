ARKANSAS A-Z: Black students felt loss of traditions as integration began

The state recently celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine's entrance into Central High School, an occasion that certainly deserves to be commemorated. But for many Black students in smaller communities, the process of desegregation, most often steered by white school boards, resulted in the dissolution of Black school districts and the loss of teachers and traditions those students had come to cherish.

Located in western Newport on Arrington Avenue, W.F. Branch High School served as the town's high school for Black students until its closure in 1970. Originally known as the Newport Colored School, the Branch School provided education only for elementary students in the two-story frame structure. According to the Arkansas Gazette in 1891, the "Colored school in Newport is said to be the finest and best arranged building of its kind north of the Arkansas River." A two-story red brick building was erected in 1923 to meet the needs of a growing student population. Grades eight through 12 were added to the school between 1925 and 1948. With the help of a newly formed Parent Teacher Association, additional buildings for home economics and a boys' shop were added by 1928. After 1954, the school changed its name to W.F. Branch to honor William Franklin Branch, who had been the school's principal for 23 years, retiring in 1948.

After the Brown v. Board decision in 1954, some school districts in Arkansas, such as Charleston, Hoxie and Fayetteville, desegregated successfully. However, the federal government eventually allowed school districts to utilize the "Freedom of Choice" plan, which allowed for more gradual integration. In Newport, for example, the all-Black Branch High School and the all-white Newport High School operated separately within the same district. In 1965, a gradual integration process was started by reassigning white teachers to Branch and Black teachers to Newport High School, and allowing students to choose which high school they would attend. Newport Special School District continued to operate separate schools using the Freedom of Choice plan until 1971.

As part of the Freedom of Choice plan, the district was required to publish, in newspapers and in letters to parents, courses that were offered at Newport High School but not provided at Branch High School. These included Latin, speech, distributive education, mechanical drawing and diversified occupations. By 1968, Black students had begun enrolling there. The dual school system continued, however.

In April 1968, a letter from the Arkansas Teachers' Association executive secretary, T.E. Patterson, to Superintendent John W. Mullins pointed to "glaring inequities of salary between teachers with comparable qualifications and duties" at Newport High School versus those at Branch High School. Federal inspectors with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare (HEW), however, found no evidence of discrimination in the district. Fourteen teachers taught in schools in which their race was in the minority, resulting in Black students being taught by white teachers and white students being taught by Black teachers. Under the Freedom of Choice plan, one white student did enroll in Branch but later withdrew. By 1969-1970, the dual school system was no longer acceptable to the HEW.

By August 1970, Branch High was closed, and Newport High School was fully integrated. However, many Black students were disenchanted with the process because none of the traditions from Branch followed them to Newport High School. The school mascot, school colors, and trophies just disappeared, and athletes felt their talents were underutilized, citing an instance of Black basketball players being allowed to play only the last 15 seconds of a game. The Newport High School prom was also canceled.

One day during lunch, several students decided not to return to class, and though most later returned under the threat of expulsion, several juniors and seniors quit school altogether, unable to bear the disappointment of losing their previous school and the pressures of integrating. After the demonstration, efforts were made throughout the 1971 school year to ensure equal participation by former Branch students in all extracurricular activities.

Branch High School students formed an alumni association and have held many reunions. In 2006, for example, approximately 100 former students, some of whom traveled thousands of miles to attend, gathered at the Newport Country Club for dinner and a program.

— Darby Wallace

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.