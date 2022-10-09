Boll Weevils’ comeback attempt too little, too late

MONTICELLO -- The Northwest Oklahoma State University Rangers traveled to the University of Arkansas at Monticello hungry for their first season win Saturday and got it, 26-23.

The fall afternoon weather at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium was ideal for the UAM homecoming with a sellout crowd overflowing to the visitors' bleachers and a cheering sea of green and white around the stadium.

From the start, the Rangers (1-5 overall) had one target in their crosshairs: Boll Weevils quarterback Demilon Brown.

At 9:02, Brown tucked the ball and ran 20 yards for the day's first touchdown. The kick was no good. The Boll Weevils led 6-0.

The Rangers' Darian Gill answered that touchdown with one of his own at 5:20 in the first quarter, running less than 2 yards into the end zone. The kick was good. The Rangers led 7-6, and they would hold that lead for the remainder of the game.

With the pressure on, Brown fumbled the ball with 4:22 left in the first quarter. The Rangers scooped up the ball and ran 3 yards for the touchdown. The kick was good. The Rangers led 13-6.

The Boll Weevils (3-3) could not gain steam in the second quarter offensively or defensively.

With 2:01 left in the second quarter, the Rangers sacked Brown at the 31-yard line. The Rangers called a timeout right before the Boll Weevils' 48-yard field goal attempt, hoping to ice Zachary Grisotti, but the kick was good. The score was 13-9 going into the half.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

The Boll Weevils and the Rangers emerged from halftime trying new plays. The Rangers' strategy worked.

At 11:11 in the third quarter, the Rangers had a second down. Rangers quarterback Dakota Michaels threw to Isaiah Kellum, who caught the pass over the middle, rushing 40 yards to the end zone. The kick was good. Northwest led 20-9.

At 5:11, the Rangers scored another easy touchdown, running 4 yards into the end zone. The score was 26-9.

The Boll Weevils a made a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

The Rangers received a 15-yard horsecollar tackle penalty 7 minutes into the quarter. Brown handed off to running back Dorian Manuel, who put UAM into the red zone.

Jonero Scott ran the ball into the end zone for a Boll Weevils touchdown. The kick was good and the score was 26-16.

With 6:15 left in the game, Brown passed to LaCedric Smith for a 33-yard touchdown. Marquise McKnight's kick attempt was good, and the Boll Weevils were within striking distance of a win, 26-23.

Defensively, the Boll Weevils kept the Rangers from scoring again for the last 5 minutes of the game. The Rangers' defense held, too.

NEXT UP

The Boll Weevils play Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Arkadelphia. Northwestern Oklahoma will stay home and host Southeastern Oklahoma State University.