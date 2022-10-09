Branton unknown hero





Recently, PBICVR (Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.), a Community Affiliate Network (CAN) member, and Arkansas' lead NAFJ PEN OR PENCIL affiliate supported by Pastors on Patrol, Relyance Bank, Dutch King, and the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site carried a group of scholars from Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, and Dollarway high schools to Philander Smith College in Little Rock to the 65th commemoration of the Little Rock Nine.

None of our high school scholars were aware or familiar with the late Attorney Wiley Austin Branton Sr., who was the reason there was a "Little Rock Central High School Desegregation Crisis."

The name Wiley A. Branton Sr. ought to be synonymous with the Little Rock Nine, Daisy G. Bates, and Thurgood Marshall, anytime there is talk of Central High School. Branton's picture and his work should be included in the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tenn., as it relates to the Little Rock Central High School Crisis.

Branton also played a prominent role in heading the Voter Education Project, a cooperative effort that led to the registration of over 600,000 Black voters in 11 Southern States which helped create the momentum for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Branton, a Pine Bluff native, dared to file an initial lawsuit in 1956, a time when segregation gripped the nation's schools. This lawsuit later ignited the 1957 Little Rock Central High School Desegregation Crisis and changed schools across the nation as he served as Chief Counsel to the Little Rock Nine. This is major Black History right under our noses in Pine Bluff that should be recognized.

In 1956, Wiley A. Branton, Sr. was a man not afraid to address issues that affected Pine Bluff and the nation. PBICVR has a copy of a 23-page document in its archives by Branton entitled, "Post-War Race Relations in Pine Bluff," where Mr. Branton shared his thoughts about his hometown. The document covers August 1945 to 1965, as Mr. Branton reflects on Pine Bluff and race relations.

"I decided that I would return to my native Pine Bluff and take over the management of a family-owned taxicab company, the oldest such business in Arkansas and one started by my father and grandfather..." he writes.

Wiley Austin Branton Sr. is the first African American in Arkansas to have a portion of Interstate Highway (I-530) named in his honor that runs around the southern perimeter of Pine Bluff. Sixty-five years after the Little Rock Central High School Crisis, that blew up 45 miles from his hometown of Pine Bluff and placing him on the national stage, and the most significant figure in the 1957 crisis, Wiley A. Branton Sr. remains uncovered.

Why not a bust of him on the campus of his alma mater UAPB/AM&N, a plaque in the Pine Bluff Memorial Gardens to speak about his work? There are too many African American history makers who are unknown in schools across Arkansas. 1776 Unites Curriculum is being shared with students in schools as we reveal Branton's work and many other lesser-known African Americans. Despite Branton's accomplishments, few Pine Bluff citizens and scholars know much about him.

Nonetheless, as an affiliate of the Woodson Center, we intend to change the minuscule understanding of African American history makers. 1776 Unites Curriculum provides knowledge of African Americans who made a difference in the nation. In the Pine Bluff schools we have found the 1776 Unites Curriculum to be a motivating tool that empowers youth through a cultural-based mentoring methodology that promotes consciousness-raising, skill-building, and leadership development. 1776 Unites Curriculum is available to every school in Arkansas. It is free and can be downloaded following registration at www.1776unites.com/curriculum.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.



