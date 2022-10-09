Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Nabholz Construction, 302 E. Roosevelt Road, $5,722,235.
Baldwin & Shell, 12524 Chenal Parkway, $620,800.
Baldwin & Shell, 12524 Chenal Parkway, $490,000.
CBM Construction, 415 N. University Ave., $86,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Metro Builders, 1100 Brookside Drive, U-65, $650,000.
Parkinson Building, 120 Belles Fleurs Blvd., $636,980.
Jack Hartsell Custom Homes, 16801 Valley Falls Drive, $500,000.
James R. Mason, 12580 Southridge Drive, $350,000.
Randy James Construction, 28 Cooper Circle, $350,000.
Carl Breece, 106 Ridgeway Drive, $340,000.
Davis Construction, 90 Fletcher Ridge Circle, $300,000.
Randy James Construction, 39 Saffron Circle, $280,000.
JS Inspired Builders, 315 Fletcher Loop, $242,000.
RNB Custom Built Homes, 606 E. 23rd St., $200,000.
H&H Custom Home Builders, 66 Ranch Ridge Road, $200,000.
Dumont Construction, 16220 Lamarche Drive, $153,000.
Carl Breece, 106 Ridgeway Drive, $118,000.
Henry Louden, 1101 N. Polk St., $95,000.
Fluent Solar, LLC., 22 Hayfield Road, $94,800.