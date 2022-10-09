Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction, 302 E. Roosevelt Road, $5,722,235.

Baldwin & Shell, 12524 Chenal Parkway, $620,800.

Baldwin & Shell, 12524 Chenal Parkway, $490,000.

CBM Construction, 415 N. University Ave., $86,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Metro Builders, 1100 Brookside Drive, U-65, $650,000.

Parkinson Building, 120 Belles Fleurs Blvd., $636,980.

Jack Hartsell Custom Homes, 16801 Valley Falls Drive, $500,000.

James R. Mason, 12580 Southridge Drive, $350,000.

Randy James Construction, 28 Cooper Circle, $350,000.

Carl Breece, 106 Ridgeway Drive, $340,000.

Davis Construction, 90 Fletcher Ridge Circle, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 39 Saffron Circle, $280,000.

JS Inspired Builders, 315 Fletcher Loop, $242,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 606 E. 23rd St., $200,000.

H&H Custom Home Builders, 66 Ranch Ridge Road, $200,000.

Dumont Construction, 16220 Lamarche Drive, $153,000.

Carl Breece, 106 Ridgeway Drive, $118,000.

Henry Louden, 1101 N. Polk St., $95,000.

Fluent Solar, LLC., 22 Hayfield Road, $94,800.