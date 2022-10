The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1817 S. Park St., residential, Christopher Jones, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, property valued at $1,000.

72209

• 5701 S. University Ave., commercial, Akins Auto Group, 1:46 p.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $61.

• 8419 Baseline Road, residential, Shanita Harris, 9 p.m. Oct. 1, property value unknown.

• 7409 Anita Dr., residential, Henry Dent, 12 a.m. Oct. 2, property valued at $200.

• 8723 Baseline Road, residential, Stewert Robinson, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2, property value unknown.

72211

• 12305 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, The Ozark Angler, 5:57 a.m. Oct. 2, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Courtney Brown, 2 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $728.

• 1805 E. 5th St., residential, Williams Fitts, 2 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $600.

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Zaundra Owens, 4:24 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $190.

• 1906 N. Magnolia St., residential, Kevin Curruth, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25, property valued at $205.

• 5005 Walnut Road., residential, Amber Jones, 9 a.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $102.

72117

• 13300 Berkshire Manor, residential, Anthony Parker Jr., 9:26 p.m. Sept. 23, property valued at $200.

• 4300 E. Broadway St., commercial, Circle K, 1:19 a.m. Sept. 27, property value unknown.

• 2121 Highway 161, commercial, Family Dollar, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 27, property valued at $60.

• 4129 E. Broadway St., commercial, Dollar General, 3:07 a.m. Sept. 29, property valued at $1,001.

72118

• 4917 Sycamore St., residential, Alexander Munoz, 1 p.m. Sept. 24, property valued at $550.

• 2515 North Dr., residential, Kylon Martin, 12:39 a.m. Sept. 30, property valued at $15,000.