Carin Schoppmeyer: Serenity House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, UA Chancellor’s Society

Magdalene Serenity House supporters celebrated the nonprofit organization's graduates and its birthday Sept. 29 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville.

Co-founded by Lowell Grisham and Suzanne Stoner in 2016, the group's mission states: "We help rebuild the lives of women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction and incarceration through safe housing, long-term support and community partnerships."

Magdalene Serenity House provides "a comprehensive, collaborative and structured residential program" and is looking to grow to accommodate more women. Leaders say that in 2022 more than some 228 women in need of services to recover and heal have applied, with 171 of them meeting eligibility. Currently they are able to house eight women for up to two years.

Magdalene Serenity House graduates and their accomplishments being celebrated were Lacy Lyons, Shannon Norton, Taylor Bundy, Sarah Anderson, Sophia Dugwyler, Raegin Hardin, Anna Garcia and Crystal Worth,Heather Barbosa, Callie Henderson, Kayla Tortat and Cherie Pointer.

The Big Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas backers gathered that same evening for the youth mentoring organization's annual Big Event at Osage House in Cave Springs.

Proceeds from the benefit support active mentoring relationships and children that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas serves. "As our area continues to grow, we are seeing a larger need of mentors for children facing adversity; a caring adult who will help to ignite their fullest potential, enabling them to be confident and capable members of our society," leaders say.

Jennifer Bahmhoer and Melody Richard served as hosts and guest speakers for the event. Other featured speakers included Joseph Obiri, Rachel McReickel, Jeff Smith, Tim McDonald, Kim Daniels and the 2022 "Big and Little of the Year" Isaac Weaver and Brenden.

Chancellor's Society

On the eve of the Oct. 1 Arkansas-University of Alabama game, Charles Robinson, University of Arkansas interim chancellor, and wife Reynelda welcomed Chancellor's Society members to the garden and conservatory at Fowler House in Fayetteville for the annual reception for the giving group.

Those gathered at Fowler House included Susan and Jim von Gremp, Janet and Ben Hyneman, Charlene Reed, Patti Brown, Gwyn and Jim Wood, Carol Greene, Susan and Charles Zimmerman, Margaret Whillock, Sheroll and Don Walker, Pat and Jim McClelland and Cindy Pugh.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Charles Robinson, University of Arkansas interim chancellor, and wife Reynelda welcome Chancellor's Society members to Fowler House for a reception Sept. 30 in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jennifer Baumhoer (left) and Melody Richard, The Big Event co-chairwomen, welcome Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas backers to the benefit Sept. 29 at Osage House in Cave Springs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Lowell Grisham and Suzanne Stoner, Magdalene Serenity House founders, welcome supporters to Rebuilding HER on Sept. 29 at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Janet Hyneman (from left), Patti Brown and Susan von Gremp enjoy the Chancellor's Society reception Sept. 30 at Fowler House in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Gwyn and Jim Wood (from left), Charlene Reed and Carol Greene visit at the Chancellor's Society reception Sept. 30. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Isaac Weaver (right) and Brenden, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas Big and Little of the Year, stand for a photo at The Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jerome Drolet and Trinh Lam (from left) and Laura Rush and Ian McQuade help support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas at The Big Event on Sept. 29. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Pat McClelland (from left), Margaret Whillock, Don and Sheroll Walker and Jim McClelland visit at the Chancellor's Society reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

