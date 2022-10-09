Celebrate rights

Editor, The Commercial:

October is Residents' Rights Month. The theme for this year is Inspiring Unity within Our Community -- emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful communities within the facility and encouraging residents' connection to their local community.

October 1st marked the beginning of a month-long celebration of residents' rights. Spend time this month honoring residents living in all long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, sub-acute units, assisted living, board and care, and retirement communities. Plus, take time to focus on individuals receiving care in their homes or communities.

Being a part of a community is essential to our well-being. Throughout the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities were disconnected from the resident and staff communities within their facilities when activities and group dining were limited. Residents were disconnected from the broader local community when visitation was restricted, and many residents were unable to leave their facilities to participate in outside activities.

Show you care! Become a Volunteer Ombudsman!! For more information contact Brenda Brown at (870)543-6311 or Lauren Bland at (870) 543-6337 at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

Lauren Bland, regional ombudsman,

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas