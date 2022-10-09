Club news: Military officers, quilters, hikers and more

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Oct 10 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Q & A: Panel of Experts," an opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to our panel. If our panel doesn't know the answer, someone else in the audience may. Questions will be accepted from the floor or may be submitted in advance by an email to Q.and.A@bvcomputerclub.org.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for October:

• Oct 18: Basic Computer Security, Part 1, with Justin Sell, 2 to 4 p.m.

• Oct 26: Building a Password Manager Using Excel, with Pete Opland, 9 to 11 a.m.

Next Help Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 and Nov. 5.

Information: (479) 696-8867 or bvcomputerclub.org.

DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, meets at 10 a.m. the second Monday of each month in the chapel at the Bella Vista First Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

The meeting Oct. 10 will feature guest speaker LaNita McKinney, who will present a program on DAR protocol.

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m.

Information: (479) 876-2441.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writing Group meets the second Tuesday of each month in the conference room at the Bella Vista Public Library. This month the group will meet at 4 p.m. Oct. 11. There will be a postcard exchange, and all are welcome to attend.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Oct. 12 to Hawksbill Crag/Whitaker Point. This is a 3-mile out and back hike. There is also the option to hike to Amber Falls and Compton Double Falls (2.5 mile bushwhack out and back) or Lost Valley (2 miles out and back).

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild of Bella Vista will present its second annual online quilt auction beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 through 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Guild members are offering more than 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website at getabidauctions.com/calicocutups.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops.

Information: Email admin@calicocutups.com.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's.

The meeting will feature Shelly Henderson, federal employee representative for Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield. She will update members on any changes to federal employee health benefit programs prior to the annual open season.

President Ron Lambert will present the distinguished certificates and pins to those distinguished members present. There will be pastries and bottled water offered. You may also bring your own beverage. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

Pieces 'N Patches

The Pieces 'n Patches quilt club of Rogers will host a two-day garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21-22 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road. The sale will include household items, books, magazines, fabric and crafting items.

Information: Email ritamadson5@yahoo.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, Military Officers Association of America, is having its October dinner meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, and casual dress is recommended.

Chapter members, spouses and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The guest speaker will be legendary Arkansas Razorbacks baseball coach Norm DeBriyn.

Also, participants will hear updates from chapter board members about the myriad programs the organization pursues, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to more than 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and the nationally recognized mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter actively supports these initiatives.

RSVP is requested by Oct. 12.

Information: Email crawfordhogs@yahoo.com.