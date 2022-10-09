Columbus Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Columbus Day Holiday on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Little Rock Recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County north of the river: Regular schedule.

south of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Regular business hours.

Jacksonville: Regular business hours.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Regular business hours.

Little Rock: Regular business hours.

Maumelle: Regular business hours.

North Little Rock: Regular business hours.

Sherwood: Regular business hours.

Wrightsville: Regular business hours.

Pulaski County: Regular business hours.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Regular business hours. State: Regular business hours. Federal: Offices will be closed Monday.

State Capitol: Regular business hours.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are open Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Monday North Little Rock Laman Library: Regular business hours. Clinton Presidential Center: Regular business hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular school hours.

Little Rock: Regular school hours. North Little Rock: Regular school hours.

Pulaski County Special: Regular school hours.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be open Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will run on regular schedules.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular business hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit will give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.