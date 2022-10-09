JRMC names new leaders

Jefferson Regional Medical Center recently named several new department leaders.

• Misty Jackson, a registered nurse, is the new manager of the Jefferson Regional Emergency Department. She received her nursing degree from the Jefferson Regional School of Nursing in 2006. In her new position, Jackson is dedicated to promoting unity and cohesiveness, as well as educating young employees, according to a news release.

• Tabia Sellers has been named the director of Jefferson Regional's Business Office. Born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., Sellers most recently served as patient financial services manager at Driscoll Children's Hospital at Corpus Christi, Texas.

• Cynthia Drye has recently moved into the position of business operations manager in Jefferson Regional's Nutrition Services Department. Drye has worked in nutrition services for three years, and previously served as Operations Specialist.

• Alex Staton is the new operations director at Jefferson Regional Monticello Medical Clinic, Monticello Medical Clinic II and the Jefferson Regional clinics at Crossett and Star City. Staton has worked in several hospitals in Arkansas and Mississippi, both in administration and as a registered respiratory therapist.

­­PBHS sets college fair

Pine Bluff High School will host events as part of the Arkansas College Application Campaign.

Tuesday, from 8:45-11 a.m., PBHS will conduct a College, Career, and Community Fair in the PBHS Multipurpose Complex.

Also, Tuesday, from noon to 7 p.m., PBHS will host a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Frenzy for seniors and parents in the Pine Bluff High School Media Center.

The events are sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Education, Division of Career and Technical Education, and PBHS, according to a news release.

During the campaign, which runs through Nov. 18, students will be assisted in completing complete college applications. The fair will be one of several opportunities where students may apply to higher education institutions.

Students will also have a chance to visit with community professionals who represent career paths of interest. Parents can visit the media center with their students Tuesday to receive one-on-one assistance with completing the FAFSA.

"It is imperative that we as a school community expose our scholars to as many post-secondary options as possible; however, we must also help to guide them through the process so that they are equipped to make informed decisions that will lead to a successful career path," said Denesha Evans, PBHS career coach.

Junior Class President Jada Barron agreed.

"The T-shirts are nice, but for me, college fairs are more than collecting stickers and mugs," Barron said. "I look forward to meeting with college recruiters and learning more about the programs they offer. I also like meeting with different professionals to learn more about the career field that I plan to enter, as well as other careers that I may possibly be interested in."

Details: PBHS Career Coaches Denesha Evans, denesha.evans@pinebluffschools.org, or Michelle Heard, michelle.heard@pinebluffschools.org.