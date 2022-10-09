Education notebook: Company honors Sheridan teacher

Company honors Sheridan teacher

Taylor Donnelly, an agricultural mechanics teacher at Sheridan High School, is one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Donnelly was surprised last week with the honor that carries with it a $15,000 award for herself and $35,000 for her school program.

Having learned welding in high school, Donnelly has been a teacher since December 2016, most recently in Sheridan where the agriculture mechanics program has grown from 23 to 82 students and there are plans for further expansion.

Her approach to teaching is to focus first on relationships, second on procedures and third on safety, according to the announcement of her award.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was established in 2017 by Eric Smidt, the founder of national tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools, to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools.

"We deeply appreciate the work skilled trades teachers do to prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople," Smidt said in a prepared statement. "Their work is urgently needed, because while our country's need for building and repairs is growing, our skilled trades workforce is shrinking."

The 2022 prize competition drew a record 768 applications from all 50 states.

Forum to focus on mental health

The Arkansas Department of Education is hosting a free, one-hour, virtual Family Mental Health Night, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

The state agency, in partnership with the Cook Center for Human Connection -- ARConnectNow -- and Arkansas Trauma Resource Initiative for Schools, or TRIS, will introduce parents, students, and educators to free resources to support youth mental-health concerns.

Additionally, participants in the forum will be able to ask questions anonymously of Dr. Sufna John, a clinical psychologist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and clinical director of TRIS.

John specializes in infant and early childhood mental health and inter-generational trauma.

Arkansas school districts are asked to register for the event in order to access promotional materials for advertising the event for their communities.

Applications open for leaders series

Oct. 17 is the application deadline for Arkansas students and educators interested in participating in the Clinton Center's Student Presidential Leaders Series.

The program is open to high school students in ninth through 12th grades and to kindergarten-through 12th grade educators.

The Clinton Presidential Center's Student Presidential Leaders Series is designed to inspire participants through curriculum and activities rooted in social engagement.

The program provides an in-depth look at the process of presidential leadership, the importance of civic participation, and the tactics of turning knowledge into action. Student participants will build their capacity for future leadership and educators will enhance the abilities to support student development.

The annual program is supported by the Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust and is provided at no cost to selected participants. Additionally, selected educators may choose to receive professional development credit or a stipend for their participation.

The first of the series will take place Nov. 4-6, 2022, at the Clinton Center in Little Rock.

More information is available at www.clintonpresidentialcenter.org/studentleaders.

Playground trees deadline extended

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division has extended the application deadline for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 14.

Arkansas public and private schools, and nontraditional educational organizations, that would like additional shade on their playgrounds can find the program application and guidelines at https://bit.ly/3VeazQM.

Grant funding provided by the U.S. Forest Service makes as many as five native shade trees, along with mulch, watering supplies and planting guidelines, available to the successful school applicants. Officials with the state Forestry Division will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students this fall.

Bank initiative honors teachers

Nine Central Arkansas teachers have been awarded $500 gifts through the Arvest Bank's "We Love Teachers" initiative.

This is the seventh consecutive year Arvest has conducted the initiative. A total of 145 teachers at public state-funded schools throughout the bank's four-state footprint are being awarded. Recipients are selected by partnering schools' administrations based on classroom needs.

The recipients in the Little Rock Region are:

Ellie Halloran, Bale Elementary School, Little Rock; Katherine Park, Washington Elementary School, Little Rock; Stacey Moore, College Station Elementary School, Pulaski County Special School District; Tonya Sims, Mills Middle School, Pulaski County Special; Amber Dubon, Glenview Elementary School, North Little Rock; Hannah Gowan, North Little Rock High School, North Little Rock; Liz Savage, Central Elementary School, Cabot; Marideth Firman, Westside Elementary School, Cabot; and Michelle Boone, Murrell Taylor Elementary School, Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District.

"This campaign demonstrates our high regard and recognition of the importance of teachers in all of our communities," Jim Cargill, president and chief executive officer of Arvest Bank in Central and Southwest Arkansas, said in announcing the awards. "Since my wife was a teacher for many years, I have a great appreciation of how dedicated, hard-working and committed our teachers to ensuring our students are the most prepared for their future. We hope these prizes reflect our gratitude not just to the winners, but all our educators."