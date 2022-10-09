Davenport refuses to let knee injuries derail his career at UCA

Darin Davenport has done plenty to impress his teammates and coaches. And it's not just because he's a valuable member of the University of Central Arkansas Bears' defense, either.

For Davenport, a junior linebacker, it's about always being prepared.

"In high school, I had two knee surgeries, and then another one my freshman year (college)," Davenport said. "So far this year, the rehab has helped me a lot. I'm very fortunate to be on the field."

Davenport had a season-high six tackles in last week's 49-20 ASUN Conference blowout of Austin Peay.

To stay on the field, let alone keep the dream alive, Davenport spends as much time lifting weights and following a tight regiment his trainers have him on. Then there's the everyday life of college athletics.

"Playing college sports takes a huge commitment, not only to play football but with school, too," Davenport said. "You get up at 7 a.m. to lift weights, then it's off to class from 8 until noon, then to practice. Then after you get home, you have to study.

"And then it starts all over the next day."

Davenport appeared in 11 games as a freshman, racking up a career-best 49 tackles and three TFLs (tackle for loss). He's appeared in just 20 games since, including three this season.

But, thanks to COVID (2020), Davenport still has this season and another.

"It's (football) a blessing," he said. "I'm very fortunate to be on the field.

"It shows how committed I am."

The Bears' coaching staff has noticed, too.

"Coaches love the mental and toughness side of the game," Davenport said. "Being up here in the training room is just part of it. If you're going to play, you have to put the work in."

His parents, Carin and Jimmy rarely miss a game, Davenport said. "They even went to Hawaii my freshman year," he said. "They've only missed one game this year."

Castillow leads OBU to 3-1 win

Lexi Castillow (Greenwood) and the Ouachita Baptist Lady Tigers snapped a mini two-game losing streak Thursday with a hard-fought 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17 win over East Central.

Castillow had another solid performance with 16 digs, two aces, and two assists.

The Lady Tiges (11-9 overall and 4-4 in the Great American Conference) were scheduled to play Southeastern Oklahoma State Friday and Austin College Saturday.

For Castillow, the 16 digs give her 1,808 for her OBU career and 2,020 for her collegiate career.

Gleason fires 4 TD passes in win

Braden Gleason (Muldrow, Okla.) threw four touchdown passes and the Emporia State Hornets rebounded from its tough loss to Pitt State with a 42-35 over Washburn.

The Hornets (3-2 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) led 42-14 with 10 minutes to play before holding on. Gleason certainly did his part.

The junior from Muldrow completed 27-of-39 passes for 300 yards.

He's had at least one touchdown pass in the last 19 games (Nov. 9, 2019) and now has 48 career touchdown passes.

Gleason also added 22 yards rushing, including a 19-yard quarterback scramble.

Freeman continues to shine for CBC

Former Hackett star Madeline Freeman had a team-high 17 kills in Central Baptist College's five-set loss (26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13 ) to Cottey College (Mo.) in American Midwest Conference play last week, the Lady Mustangs' sixth consecutive loss.

Freeman's certainly doing her part. The standout freshman also had two blocks and three aces.

The Lady Mustangs (2-1) were slated to face University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis Friday. The team will continue a four-game swing Saturday against Hannibal-LaGrange.

CBC has dropped all three of its five-set matches this season.

Ennis getting kicks at Harding

Grant Ennis (Greenwood) booted a 23-yard field goal and Harding University rolled to a 38-23 win over Oklahoma Baptist in GAC play last week.

Ennis also connected on all five of his extra-point kicks in the team's victory. Harding (4-1) travels to Bethany, Okla. today to play Southern Nazarene.

Ennis,who played on Greenwood's unbeaten 2017 state title team with, among others, Connor Noland, now has 22 career field goals and 130 PAT kicks to give him 196 career points -- 14 points shy of tying Alan Dixon (1970-73) for seventh place on the all-time scoring list.

He's one field goal shy of tying Stu Varner (1984-87) for ninth place all-time.

Holland puts down 8 kills

Junior Hannah Holland (FS Southside) had had eight kills and a pair of blocks in the Lady Lions' 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 sweep of non-conference foe Drury University this week.

UAFS (10-8) travels to Russellville Monday to play Arkansas Tech before resuming Lone Star Conference play Oct. 14 against West Texas A&M. The Lions will play Cameron University and Dallas Baptist during the three-game homestand.

Holland's two blocks give her 48 for the season and her 131 kills are good enough for third-best on the team.

Luke plays well in loss

Larkin Luke (Greenwood) had three kills, two blocks and three digs during Henderson State's tough five-set loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State Thursday in GAC play.

The Lady Reddies, who've dropped six straight matches, were scheduled to play East Central Friday. The Lady Reddies are 7-13 overall and 1-7 in league play.

Luke is fifth on the team in kills 62) with 1.09 per set and third in blocks (44).

The Lady Reddies travel to Alva, Okla. next week play Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Third-And-Long

University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain's Mckenzi Stidman (Waldron) ran a 23:27.5 (223rd overall) at the Chile Pepper Festival last week in Fayetteville. Teammates Dariana Mendez-Hernandez (Southside), Faith Rainwater (Mansfield) and Hope Rainwater (Mansfield) also competed in the event. ...Tyreek Gilkey (Northside) paced the Bucks with a time of 29:48.7 at the Chile Pepper event. ... John Brown University's Emma Morton (Van Buren) ran a 22:31.6 at the Chili Pepper Festival in Fayetteville last week. ... Jett Frazier (Northside) threw two scoreless innings last week for the Carl Albert State College Vikings during a fall game with UA-Rich Mountain. Teammate Reed Carroll also homered for the Vikings. ... Bryant Burns (Ozark) had one reception for 15 yards during Southwest Baptist University's 44-17 loss to Indianapolis University. ... Taye Gatewood (Southside) ran for eight yards on three carries during Arkansas Tech's 48-35 win over Southern Nazarene last week. Isaac Davis (Van Buren) had one tackle in the Wonder Boys' victory.

Davenport



Castillow



Freeman



Ennis



Holland



Gilkey

