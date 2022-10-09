‘Through My Lens’ exhibit features photos from homeless families

Can we really see through someone else's eyes?

This question sits at the heart of "Through My Lens," a new photography exhibit going on display at the Central Arkansas Library System's Landing Gallery, The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square.

Unlike most such exhibits, the photographers whose work is featured in this show are not professionals. They don't necessarily have a long list of impressive credentials or former exhibits.

One hundred disposable cameras were given to Central Arkansas residents who are currently homeless or in transitional housing. The intention was for the photographers to use the cameras to document their story.

"We got back 65 cameras, which is way more than we expected to get back," says Bekah Smith, Community Resource Programmer. "Folks currently unsheltered or in transitional housing across Perry and Pulaski counties were invited to participate, to tell their story rather than have their story told."

The project, funded by the Windgate Foundation's 2022 grant to CALS, has been a collaborative effort between three library programmers, the Roberts Library and the CALS Digital Services and Community Resources department. It has taken almost a year for the display to come together.

Additional photographs from the exhibition "Our Community Through My Lens," available for viewing at The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square. (Courtesy of the Central Arkansas Library System) "It's been a labor of love," Smith says. "Five CALS departments have worked together over the better part of this year to bring 'Through My Lens' to life, but it is nothing without the artists themselves."

From the disposable cameras returned to CALS, 31 photos were selected to be included in the display. The Butler Center will archive negatives and digital images from the project. Interviews with a couple of the participants will be included as part of the exhibit.

"There is so much stigma about being unsheltered," Smith says. "It's assumed that you are a drug addict. We wanted to create an exhibit where the storytelling was in their hands. We wanted to show what being a citizen and neighbor is like for them. We hoped to create an empowering moment for them."

It's clear that "Through My Lens" is an important project to the library, on which the homeless population in Central Arkansas relies for a number of resources. Library officials hope that this unusual approach to exhibit work will pave the way for similar exhibits in the future.

"One of the benefits libraries provide are the books and other information resources that enable us to experience the perspectives of others," says Nate Coulter, executive director of CALS. "The ... photos in this exhibit allow unsheltered patrons to share scenes from their daily lives with those of us who don't live with that challenge. If this succeeds, maybe we can give disposable cameras to others — like young people — who can capture vignettes to provide insight from their world."

‘Through My Lens’