Dukes find groove, handle Red Wolves

JONESBORO -- James Madison arrived at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the nation's No. 8 scoring offense.

Of the seven teams ahead of the Dukes, six were ranked in the top 20. The other was a 4-1 North Carolina team that had scored no fewer than 35 points.

And yet not only did Arkansas State hold the Dukes in check for more than 20 minutes, but the Red Wolves kept them off the scoreboard entirely.

Then, the dams broke.

James Madison scored touchdowns on four of its five ensuing series, overwhelming the Red Wolves and running away with a 42-20 win to move to 5-0 in its inaugural FBS season. The Dukes gashed ASU throughout the night, outgaining their hosts 598-267 while also limiting ASU to 12 first downs.

"When you [ask], 'What's the difference between the first half and the second half?' It's explosive plays. We gave up seven," Coach Butch Jones said, noting James Madison's plays of 20 yards or more. "It's hard to overcome seven in a game, let alone a half.

"We had an opportunity to win the football game, but ... all the things last week that we did to win the game we did not do this week."

The Red Wolves, after logging the game's first points on a Dominic Zvada 25-yard field goal, looked to have James Madison bottled up again.

Facing a third and 9 from their own 24-yard line, Dukes quarterback Todd Centeio connected with Terrance Greene for a 41-yard completion over the middle, sparking an eight-play, 77-yard touchdown drive.

James Madison then forced ASU into its third punt, and Centeio kept the Dukes rolling. He capped a 13-play, 87-yard series with his second touchdown pass of the night, hitting Devin Ravenel on a 10-yard pass over the middle, pushing James Madison's lead to 14-3 at the break.

Although ASU (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) was able to capitalize on possession to start the second half -- adding three more points on another Zvada field goal -- the Dukes needed just four plays to go 75 yards and score a third touchdown in as many possessions.

"The defense was doing well at first and we've got to make something happen on our drives," quarterback James Blackman said. "We've got to go put the ball in the end

The Red Wolves attempted to keep ASU within touching distance.

Down 21-6, James Blackman connected with wideout Jeff Foreman twice to help the Red Wolves drive 65 yards in a little more than two minutes, pulling ASU back within a possession midway through the third quarter. Champ Flemings and Te'Vailance Hunt later provided Blackman with assistance on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, cutting the James Madison lead to eight at 28-20.

But the Dukes would not relent.

James Madison (5-0, 3-0) scored two more touchdowns in the span of six offensive snaps, sandwiching a strip-sack of Blackman, ultimately ending any hope of an ASU comeback.

The Red Wolves weren't helped by constant pressure on Blackman, the consequence of a banged-up offensive line. Left tackle Makilan Thomas and right guard Jordan Rhodes played through injury, but the Dukes sacked Blackman six times and logged three additional tackles for loss.

Add in an ASU running game that mustered 20 yards on 27 rushes -- running back Johnnie Lang carried just once, also fighting through injury -- and despite finding themselves in a one-possession game with 10 minutes to play, the Red Wolves lacked the timely firepower to take out one of the Sun Belt's best.

"We could've beat this team," Foreman said. "We just shot ourselves in the foot."