Engagements





Taylor Loeb, daughter of Jennifer and Brian Loeb of Maumelle, and Benjamin Gatlin, son of Jenni Owen of Little Rock and Charlotte and Chuck Gatlin of Little Rock, have made plans to marry Dec. 3 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock.

She is the granddaughter of Amy and Stephen Barnes of Little Rock and Sharon and Robert Loeb of Plano, Texas. She received both her bachelor of science degree in sports management and her master of science degree in sports administration from Henderson State University. She is director of championship operations and women's golf for the Arkansas State Golf Association.

He is the grandson of Ann Owen of Maumelle, the late Charles Owen and the late Barbara and Marion Charles Gatlin. He received his bachelor of science in business administration degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and is an account manager for Priority One.

Olivia Bynum, daughter of Anne and Merritt Dyke of Little Rock and Randall Bynum of Little Rock, and Benjamin Haley, son of Kenley Haley-Casey and Denver Casey of Hogeye and the late Rick Haley; Dec. 9.



