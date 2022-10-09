Fayetteville hopes to have trail tunnel installed with MLK/I-49 interchange project

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city will have to pay for a trail tunnel beneath Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard if it wants one included in the state's plan to overhaul the interchange with Interstate 49.

City department heads think federal aid programs could pay for at least a portion of the tunnel. However, the more of the city's own money it has to spend, the less money it will have available for other trail projects.

Staff presented members of the City Council's Transportation Committee with drawings of a proposed alignment for the tunnel during its Sept. 27 meeting. Estimated cost on the tunnel project is more than $3.8 million.

City engineers originally envisioned having the tunnel run straight north and south beneath MLK along the west side of Shiloh Drive. However, the alignment would require moving storm drainage features and water and sewer lines, resulting in an estimated cost of about $5.5 million, Active Transportation Manager Matt Mihalevich said.

The proposed location the committee saw would have the tunnel start at the northwest corner of Shiloh Drive and MLK and run southeast, connecting to the Tsa La Gi Trail. The location would save costs and avoid forcing trail users to cross 11 lanes of car traffic to get to the other side of MLK, Mihalevich said.

The idea came from Public Works Director Chris Brown. The city still would need to clear the proposed location with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which plans to overhaul the interchange starting in 2024.

A barrier to cross

The state Transportation Department plans to include a 10-foot-wide trail on the south side of MLK from the Tsa La Gi Trail west to near Lowe's. The state would pay for the trail, as well as everything else with the interchange project except for the MLK tunnel.

Public input and a request from the city prompted state officials to include the trail on the south side of MLK, said Dave Parker, agency spokesman. Width of car lanes on MLK would be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet, creating enough room for a trail without the state needing additional right of way, he said.

The state already has enough right of way to widen the streets and add extra lanes to Shiloh Drive and MLK. Right now, there are two right-turn lanes for southbound traffic on Shiloh Drive heading west toward Farmington. The plan would add one more right-turn lane.

On MLK, there are two traffic lanes heading in each direction east and west, with slip lanes in the middle for cars to turn north or south. The plan would add a left-turn lane on MLK for eastbound traffic to turn north onto Shiloh Drive. It also would add another through-lane for westbound traffic on MLK.

The estimated budget for the entire interchange project is $49.8 million, but that likely will change because of inflation and other factors, Parker said. The state is about 30% of the way through design and planning for the project, he said.

David Criswell, geographic information system director for regional nonprofit NWA Trailblazers, said nonmotorist collisions on MLK are all too common. He commended the state for including the trail on the south side of MLK in its plans but said the added car traffic lanes on the street inevitably will increase travel speeds. Crosswalks alone would pose a danger to bicyclists and pedestrians, he said.

"I'm really hopeful something can be worked out with this tunnel," Criswell said. "We see people walking or strolling or in a wheelchair at this intersection all the time. It's a barrier to cross as it is."

Seizing the opportunity

The city will need to provide the state a formal request and written commitment outlining how it intends to pay for the tunnel to have it included in the design for the interchange project. The plan is to apply for as much grant money as possible and cover the rest with trail bond money voters approved in April 2019, Mihalevich said.

The city can apply for separate federal Transportation Alternatives Program grants at $500,000 apiece through the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and the state. Deadlines to apply for the annual grants usually come up in June.

Mihalevich said the commission this year approved one $500,000 TAP grant for the tunnel. The city also applied for another $500,000 TAP grant this year through the state but hasn't heard back yet. The city plans to apply this month for another $500,000 with the commission through a carbon reduction grant, due Oct. 17.

The city can apply again next year for two more $500,000 TAP grants administrated through the regional planning commission and state, Mihalevich said. All combined, the grants would cover $2.5 million of the estimated $3.8 million cost for the tunnel if they're all approved.

"We are optimistic because it is such a good project," he said. "It checks all the boxes those grants are looking for as far as accommodating active transportation safely."

The city has about $4.5 million available from the $6.9 million trails bond issue it could put toward the project, Mihalevich said. The city just needs to commit to paying for the project. If it gets grants over the next couple of years, it could use that money instead of the bond money to pay for the tunnel project, he said.

"It's such a critical part of our active transportation plan, this interchange," he said. "We do not want to miss this opportunity to provide a safe passage for active transportation users to get underneath MLK, one of the busiest roads in town."

About 44,000 cars travel along MLK at the interchange every day, according to a Transportation Department map.

Other projects remaining on the trail bond list include sections of the Midtown Trail east of Garland Avenue to Poplar Street, filling in gaps along the Shiloh Drive trail from Moore Lane to MLK, the St. Paul Trail from the Razorback Greenway to Dead Horse Mountain Road and lighting for the Mission Boulevard trail.

The city already has begun enlisting its own employees to build trails, as opposed to hiring contractors, to cut down on costs because of inflation. The fewer grants the city gets for the MLK tunnel, the more bond money it will have to use, leaving less for those other projects, Mihalevich said. The city's $1.5 million annual capital budget for trails also could supplement those projects, he said.

The state's interchange project represents the only opportunity the city will get to have the tunnel built, Brown and Mihalevich agreed. Going forward with an agreement to have state crews build the tunnel and have the city pay for it will be a decision the City Council will have to make, Brown said. The city hopes to have terms worked out for an agreement for the council to consider within a few months, he said.