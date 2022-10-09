First Halloween carnival set for Oct. 29 at PB’s Taylor Field

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for historic Taylor Field's first Halloween Carnival set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29.

The event will be held rain or shine at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., according to a news release from Explore Pine Bluff.

The carnival will feature activities for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, costume contest, plus lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters.

While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We are very excited to host the first annual Halloween Carnival here at Historic Taylor Field," said Committee Chairman Jeff Gross. "We have many volunteers that have been working on different committees to make this event an exciting time for all kids and families.

"We have lots of activities planned for kids with games, prizes, candy, a costume contest and even cake walks for the adults throughout the evening," said Gross.

Sponsorships are available and donations of candy and prizes are welcome. Additional proceeds will go toward upgrades to the playing surface at Taylor Field. For details on becoming a sponsor or making donations, contact Jeff Gross at (870) 718-3512.

TAYLOR FIELD HISTORY

Taylor Field is one of Arkansas' oldest ballparks, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

Named in honor of Pinchback Taylor, a Pine Bluff real estate dealer who donated land for the project, Taylor Field was built with funding support from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and designed by local architect Mitchell Seligman. The ballpark cost $40,000 to build, which made it the second most expensive built in Arkansas at the time, according to the release.

When Pine Bluff's new ballpark opened on April 19, 1939, it featured an 1,800-seat grandstand complete with box seats, additional bleachers seating about 500, locker rooms, a concession stand, restrooms, and a lighted field.