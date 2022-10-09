Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

LEON'S CATFISH AND SHRIMP mobile, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 18. Date of inspection Oct. 3. Okay to operate this establishment.

MEME'S LEARNING ACADEMY, 801 S. Walnut St. Date of inspection Sept. 23. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

PINE BLUFF HIGH BASKETBALL CONCESSION, 1000 Beech St. Date of inspection Sept. 23. No test strips in concession during time of inspection. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

PINE BLUFF HIGH FOOTBALL CONCESSION, 521 W. 10th Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 23. Cabinet shelving in concession stands are visibly unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed unused refrigerator and cooking equipment in concession stand. The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter.

MAMMOTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of inspection Sept. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Walk-in cooler not cooling properly. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed improperly thawing method. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Food was placed in cooler.

PRECIOUS MEMORIES TOO, 6022 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Sept. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Need to clean nonfood contact surfaces. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

KIM'S, 204 S. Main St., Altheimer. Date of inspection Sept. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

NEW CHINA TOWN, 2801 Olive St., Suite 9-A. Date of inspection Sept. 21. Observed bulk bins of food being stored uncovered in the kitchen. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers of food were covered during inspection. Observed bulk bins of food not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed boxes and containers of food in the walk in cooler and the dry storage area being stored directly on the floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Some shelving in the kitchen area is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed floors throughout establishment, especially under shelving in the kitchen area and in the dry storage area to be unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed cardboard boxes lining the floor of the walk in cooler. Absorbent materials should not be used to line the floors.