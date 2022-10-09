Forum hears county, city candidates’ ideas

Crime was a central topic at a candidate forum in Little Rock on Saturday, with Mayor Frank Scott touting his efforts to recruit police officers and challenger Steve Landers contending the force is stretched thin.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins also defended his record, with rival Paul "Blue" Keller attacking his leadership, transparency and priorities.

"There is no transparency in the Pulaski County sheriff's office right now," Keller said.

The mayoral and sheriff candidates were among several who answered questions Saturday morning at a panel discussion organized by a group of Little Rock neighborhood associations.

Scott and Landers stuck closely to their chief platform issue of crime in the city, even if their remarks strayed from the questions prepared by members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, which organized the event at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center on 12th Street.

By contrast, Greg Henderson followed the guidelines of the questions, advocating for renters' rights and proposing a close relationship with the Little Rock School District to ensure the city's children are prepared for their careers.

A fourth candidate, three-time mayoral hopeful Glen Schwarz, used the questions to segue assertively into his policy goals of ending climate change, legalizing marijuana and bringing a space program to Little Rock.

The candidates were asked about their support for renters' rights -- specifically a $500-a-day fine for landlords that fail to meet living standards -- and how they would improve law enforcement in the region outside of simply hiring more police officers.

They were also quizzed on their plans to address climate change and what they thought the city's role should be in education.

Scott pointed out that the mayor's ability to affect the criminal justice process outside of the city's police force was limited, going on to tout the city's $10,000 sign-on bonus for officers, with an additional $5,000 for those with a house in the city.

Little Rock has 520 officers out of 594 permitted by the city's budget, Scott said, putting the force well above the national average.

Landers countered that the city is down 94 patrol officers since 2019, leaving the department "totally understaffed."

Neither of the candidates' claims about the department's staff level could be readily independently verified.

When it comes to improvements to the police force, Landers suggested putting more officers on bicycles to patrol the community because it puts them in a good position to engage with community members and build a relationship.

It was something of a pivot for the businessman best known for his Central Arkansas car dealerships. Landers in an interview with the Arkansas Times called for further use of police dogs and surveillance drones, a move that Henderson slammed earlier last week as "policing through fear."

For his part, Henderson called for continued investment in the community, working to prevent crime at the neighborhood and family level.

The city's residents have a bad habit of addressing the waves of violent crime in the short term but failing to address long-term causes, he said.

Schwarz offered to help the police staffing issue by legalizing marijuana and halting the war on drugs, freeing up the city's officers to focus on violent crime.

Pointing to the November ballot issue addressing recreational marijuana legalization, Schwarz called himself "30 years ahead of my time," on the issue of legalizing marijuana.

Scott, Landers and Henderson all voiced support of tenant rights, pointing to the state's lack of protections for renters, while Schwarz opposed the $500-a-day fine posed by the prepared question on the grounds that it would hurt small renters with just one or two properties.

Each of the candidates had a different approach to education in the city.

Henderson pledged to be active on behalf of the city's students, saying he would appeal to the state's Legislature to make sure the Little Rock School District got the resources and facilities it needed.

One of Schwarz's goals, bringing a space program to Little Rock, could be advanced by building an observatory in south Little Rock that would inspire the city's students to learn about space and draw in tourists to view the cosmos, he said.

Landers advocated for further use of the city's community centers to fill in the gaps in education by offering supplemental classes for the city's youth.

Scott touted his chief education officer's relationship with the school district and the nearly $1 million spent by the city developing the community school model at Chicot, Watts, Washington and Stephens elementary schools that has now spread to other schools.

Second only to the mayoral hopefuls, the candidates for Pulaski County sheriff took up much of the time and attention at the panel.

Keller, a Republican and retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer, claimed Higgins' office either declined to answer Freedom of Information Act requests or did not fill them completely, that it sidestepped audits into the way it spends the county's money and that the sheriff would not show people touring the jail anything but the segment of inmates enrolled in reentry programs.

Keller said he does not see reentry programs as one of the constitutional duties of a sheriff. His role would be to run the jails, patrol the unincorporated areas of the county and serve papers. He thinks Higgins' focus on reentry programs creates a double standard.

"We can't have two jails inside the jail," Keller said.

Higgins, a Democrat, acknowledged that one of his main goals was to reduce the number of people who commit crimes after serving their sentence in the jail, and he thinks the best way to do that is the reentry program.

Compared to the 47% recidivism rate in state prisons, the reentry program has resulted in a 17% recidivism rate in his jail, Higgins said. He said he has every intent to continue the program based on the success he's reported.

"Crime is a by-product of something else," Higgins said.

The sheriff, who formerly worked for the Little Rock Police Department, said the reentry program tries to offer willing inmates programs to address drug addiction, pass the General Educational Development test and get employment after release.

Keller had a different strategy to address recidivism. People will continue to commit crimes until they don't think crime is profitable anymore, he said.

"They'll go back to jail until they stop," Keller said.

Higgins' leadership has caused deputies to lose faith and grate under unfair scrutiny, Keller said. He claimed that deputies were assigned to do lawn work around the facility while wearing body armor and equipment or to go to campaign events and leave deputies on patrol without backup.

Deputies think that Higgins would throw them under the bus, Keller said.

Higgins did not directly address those claims, but said that while he has always been an advocate for higher pay and better benefits for his deputies, he is not afraid to hold them accountable.

"[Sometimes] even good people don't make good deputies," Higgins said.

Higgins said he brought 21st century policing to an out-of-date agency when he was elected, outfitting his deputies with body and vehicle cameras and making updates to the aging jail. He said he intends to continue that record if he is reelected this fall.

In addition to candidates for Little Rock mayor and Pulaski County sheriff, audience members heard from candidates for Little Rock Wards 1, 5 and 6; State Senate District 14; District 2 justice of the peace; and state representatives for Districts 73, 74 and 76.

The panels were streamed to the neighborhood group's Facebook page for those who could not attend.