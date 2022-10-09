FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring yoga, book clubs, art tours and more

Oct. 9 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

"This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero" -- Diana, a ruthless and power-hungry Pilates influencer, learns that her social media manager Teodoro is hooking up with her makeup artist Madeinusa, 2 p.m., University Theatre in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

Fall Jazz Concert -- With the NWA Women's Chorus under the direction of Larry Zehring, featuring guest artist Dan Knight, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Free.

"James & The Giant Peach" -- Roald Dahl's classic tale is faithfully told by James himself (Gavin Garrett), 3 p.m., Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

Sunday Reset -- Full Moon S'mores, Sound & Yoga, 6-8 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Jubilant Sykes In Concert -- 7:30 p.m., Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

__

Oct. 10 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Recipe Swap -- Meal planning, noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creative Connections -- For individuals in the early stage of Alzheimer's or dementia and their care partners, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Cassatt Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio 55+ -- Eight-week jewelry making class for ages 55 and older, 2-4 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 5, Crystal Bridges Museum. $150. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "The Ex Hex" by Erin Sterling, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Coffee Connections -- Coffee talk & tasting with Mauricio Guerrero, owner of 211 Cafe, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 11 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Man Who Lived Underground" by Richard Wright, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Honey Harvesting -- With Ed Levi, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books & Brews -- "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 12 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Angela Flake, author of "Don't Color Me In: Letting poetry speak to the hearts and minds of our young African American teens" and the children's book, "Are My Glasses too Big?," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Art Workshop -- Needle felting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Right Footed" -- Film screening and discussion, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Arkansas-Made Horror Films -- "Ghosts of the Ozarks," 7 p.m., Bailey Hall at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. Hosted by Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and Nightmare on Block Street. $15. acseventive.org.

__

Oct. 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Line of Sight" by James Queally, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Tommy B. Smith, author of "New Era," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Welcome celebration, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Book Club -- "Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, 6 p.m., Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

KUAF Presents the "R" Word -- Discussion of "How to Fight Racism" with the author, Jemar Tisby, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Innovations: An Investigation of Breakthroughs -- Arkansas Philharmonic with cellist Anita Graef, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. Reservations at arphil.org.

__

Oct. 14 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Card 101 -- 6:30-8 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Oct. 15 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- TheatreSquared Interactive Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

World Bazaar -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month -- Finale, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Record Painting -- Noon-2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- 12:30-4:30 p.m., Arkansalsa Festival at Shiloh Square in Springdale. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Literature Comes to Life -- "Dracula" with Ballet Arkansas, 1 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

YouTube -- An introduction, 2 p.m., Hispanic Heritage Month -- Finale, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Flux: A Carnatic Crossover Experience -- With Roopa Mahadevan, 3-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Performance -- Trillium Salon presents Craig Colorusso and Jon Mueller, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 16 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Rupert Wates, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

An Afternoon With the Composer -- Giuseppe Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Back to School" -- Themed tours of the Hawkins House, through Oct. 29, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

"Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories" -- Through Nov. 12, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com