Golden Lions can’t get over the hump

PINE BLUFF -- The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was unable to mine a moral victory from this homecoming loss.

The blare of a battle of the bands leaked into UAPB's fieldhouse 15 minutes after the Texas Southern Tigers completed their 24-17 victory before a homecoming crowd of 13,249 on Saturday at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB Coach Doc Gamble sat inside with two players. Each said they found no consolation in a late-game loss, even in the aftermath of three consecutive games lost by a cumulative score of 160-37.

"We haven't been able to overcome some things," Gamble said. "We're just not hitting on all cylinders. It's frustrating. I'm proud of the guys because they gave us a chance, but I'm disappointed."

Unlike its earlier losses, UAPB (2-4, 0-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) was in this one late.

With 8:17 left in the fourth quarter, UAPB sophomore linebacker Rico Dozier knocked the ball from sophomore quarterback Andrew Body, and the fumble was recovered by sophomore defensive back Marcus Askew II at the Texas State 28.

After three plays, including a 16-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Skyler Perry to sophomore receiver Daemon Dawkins, sophomore running back Kayvon Britten scored on a 5-yard run to tie the score at 17-17 with 7:22 left.

Britten led UAPB with 97 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.

"We're not finishing games," Britten said. "That is the most frustrating thing."

Through much of the game, UAPB's defense had stymied Texas Southern and its quarterback. Last season, Body passed for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and 1 touchdown in Texas Southern's 59-17 victory over UAPB.

Body passed for 211 yards and 1 touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and 1 touchdown in the rematch.

"UAPB, they're definitely a program you can't sleep on," Body said. "If you leave them in the game, they're going to take advantage of that, and they're going to try to beat you. They most definitely improved from last year."

Regardless, Body responded well to Britten's game-tying touchdown.

After Texas Southern (2-4, 2-2) took over at its 25, Body passed for 20 yards and ran for 16 to help set up junior running back Jacorey Howard's 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a seven-point lead with 3:51 left.

UAPB used the first eight plays of its final possession to drive 50 yards to the Texas Southern 25. They were set at third and 6 at the Tigers' 21 after a 4-yard run by Britten, but Perry was sacked for a 1-yard loss and threw incomplete on fourth down under a heavy rush by senior linebacker Tarik Cooper with 39 seconds left to play.

"UAPB gave it a lot better defensive effort this year than last year, but [Body] made the plays he needed to make to help us win the game," Texas Southern Coach Clarence McKinney said.

The game began with three possessions and three punts. On the fourth, Texas Southern drove from the UAPB 40 to its 25 before it was stopped after eight plays. Junior Richard Garcia III's 42-yard field goal gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 6:40 left in the first quarter.

An interception by sophomore defensive back Kaleb Knox gave UAPB the ball at the Texas Southern 22 late in the first quarter. UAPB advanced to first and goal at the 10 with a 10-yard run by Perry but would get no closer before senior Cristofer Thompson tied the score 3-3 with a 27-yard field goal at 14:14 of the second quarter.

Knox also had 11 tackles to lead UAPB.

"Overall, we did take a step in the right direction today," he said. "We just got to finish."

A muffed punt by Texas Southern freshman Chaunzavia Lewis near the goal line was recovered by senior Lance Smith at the Tigers' 6.

However, UAPB sophomore running back Johnny Williams fumbled to senior linebacker KeShon Spraggins and Texas Southern took over at its 6.

"That was on me," Gamble said. "Britten was supposed to stay in the game then. We made a sub when we shouldn't have."

The following 11-play, 94-yard drive was completed by Body's 1-yard keeper that gave the Tigers a 10-3 lead that would hold up through halftime.

"Our defense played well the whole game," Gamble said. "They gave us a chance to win the game. We bowed up defensively. They just made one more play than we did."