Growing interest





Dinner at the Vines at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center on Sept. 27 started with appetizers and refreshing cocktails and a tour of the master garden, with its native roses, globe amaranth and more.

The event was a fundraiser for Arkansas 4-H, a youth development program offered through the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. The 4-H program offers activities and scholarship opportunities for about 250,000 children around the state every year.

Guests were ferried by golf cart from the garden back up to the 4-H Center, where tables were decorated with centerpieces made of flowers and vegetables grown by the Cooperative Extension Service's agricultural agents.

A farm-to-table dinner was served lakeside and started with fresh micro greens topped with apples and blackberry vinaigrette and guests had the option of a crispy roasted chicken entree or ratatouille made of garden-fresh vegetables and served over Arkansas rice. Side dishes of roasted root vegetables with rosemary and purple hull peas, and creamed cornbread muffins rounded out the meal. Dessert was Arkansas 4-H Blackberry Cobbler. The menu was planned by Family and Consumer Sciences educators, and many of the ingredients were locally sourced.

Music was by Kordsmeier Music.

There were live and silent auctions, with items ranging from artwork and ammunition to fun getaways and a furry Corgi puppy.

The event was hosted by the Arkansas 4-H Foundation, which develops and supports programming that its supporters hope will help Arkansas youth overcome challenges and grow into healthy, productive adults.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



