Holland glad she stayed home and chose UAFS to continue her volleyball career

FORT SMITH -- Call senior middle blocker Hannah Holland the ace of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith volleyball program.

Making history is always special. But when you achieve it at your dream school in your own hometown, that takes it to another level. That's the case for Holland. The Fort Smith Southside graduate set the school career ace record with 92 in the Division II era on a very unassuming play to her. During the final set in a sweep of Western New Mexico late last month, Holland delivered a serve for a point that couldn't be returned.

It's a result fans at the Stubblefield Center have seen many times the past few seasons from Holland. But this one secured a huge milestone, passing Morgan Banner for a new all-time mark.

UAFS coach Jane Sargent praises Holland for her court awareness, always being a floor general for the Lady Lions and noticing the little things. The record, however, was something Holland didn't see coming.

"I had no idea I was that close," Holland said with a laugh. "I was very surprised when it was announced I had the record. The last time I saw, I was fourth on the list. It was a complete shock to me."

Being in the UAFS record books and leaving a legacy behind is something Holland always dreamed of even when she was little growing up in Fort Smith. Looking back at it all, Holland is still surprised though that she broke the ace milestone as a 6-1 middle blocker.

"I've always told Coach (Sargent) that I wanted to make history here, whether that is being an all-American or just breaking records here," Holland said. "But serving wasn't a record I was expecting to break when I got here with me playing the position I do."

Holland's serving ability is a big edge the Lady Lions (10-8, 3-3 Lone Star Conference) love to turn to early and often.

"Hannah has always been one of our best servers," Sargent said. "She does a great job being able to move the ball around and hit any spot we ask of her. She has been a dominating middle for us too. That shows the versatility she brings. She has had a great career. It is neat that she is a local kid."

Excellent serves can be a team's best friend. An ace is fundamentally the best point to earn in volleyball. It's a quick swing of momentum that gives one team an opportunity to celebrate and a chance to demoralize the opposition.

Holland has provided that value more than any Lady Lion in program history.

"You love to see an ace," Sargent said. "Our goal is to get as many as possible, but sometimes you just want to get them out of their system and their comfort zone. If we can do that, it makes it easier to get the ball back. You have a better chance of winning when you do that. Serving has to be a weapon and the ultimate equalizer."

Holland over the years has developed a special relationship with Sargent. It all started when Holland was about 15 years old and playing club volleyball in the area on Sargent's team. The two got to know each other pretty well, and the rest is history.

UAFS volleyball has provided Holland with plenty of opportunities to see places she wouldn't see on her own, which she has loved. Highlights include the team going to Alaska this season and Colorado during her freshman season. But Fort Smith has won the heart of Holland over the years. The city has provided plenty of memories going to school at Southside and continues to provide for her at UAFS. Her hometown is special to her past, but it is her future as well.

The education major wants to continue to live in the area, teach -- just like her sister Rebecca --and coach volleyball when her playing career is over.

"Ever since I went to overnight camps when I was little, I knew I loved this school," Holland said. "I loved the look of it and it just felt like home. A lot of people I know want to get out of Fort Smith. But I really like it and I love this area. This place was always my top pick since I was little."

Holland brings plenty to the table outside of her serving skills. She is second on the team with 131 kills with a team-best .327 hitting percentage and also leads the Lady Lions with 48 blocks this season. She had to deal with injuries her freshman year. But outside of that, Holland has been a day one starter for the Lady Lions. After being limited her first year, she started all 14 matches in 2020 and all 29 matches in 2021.

Efficiency has always been a big part of Holland's game. During her sophomore season, she led the team and was third in the conference with a .329 hitting percentage while finishing fourth on the team in kills with 104. Holland also finished second in league play with 1.17 blocks per set and had six matches with six or more blocks.

She took her game to another level in her junior campaign last season. She earned second team All-Lone Star Conference honors with 243 kills and a team-high .327 hitting percentage. Holland also had a team-high 50 aces and guided the program in blocks with 96.

Throughout her career, Holland always credits her teammates and coaches for her success. She has gotten to be coached by two of the winningest coaches in Arkansas volleyball history with Steve Haaser (1,000-plus wins) at Southside and Sargent (700+ wins) at UAFS.

Freshman middle blocker Hannah Watkins from Greenwood has loved the opportunity to play side-by-side with Holland. The Sebastian County duo forms quite the defensive wall with Watkins at 6-6 and Holland at 6-1.

"It is so much fun to watch her play because she is the player that I strive to be," Watkins said. "The hitting percentage is just crazy. We know her standard is what we are trying to meet, and the leadership she brings is hard to match. She has always been a role model for me since I was in high school."

Teammates describe Holland as serious when needed on the court, but absolutely drop-dead comedic off the court. Her jokes often have the entire locker room laughing.

One thing that never fades ever: Holland's support of her teammates.

"I can text her about anything and within five to 10 minutes she has a valued response," Watkins said. "That means a lot to me. She is just the best and is always there for us."

It's been a fun perhaps final season for Holland and her family. Her parents Brian and Kendra have been on a mission to make every home and away game this season. It has caught Holland off guard at times this year.

"I would tell them, 'do you guys not have work or something?'" Holland said with a laugh. "Some games I don't even know they are going to show up. But they are at every game, which is nice whether it's a good game or a bad game. I have that support system to talk to and they are always there for me."

Holland wouldn't have it any other way. She loves having her parents, her biggest supporters, cheering in her corner. She feels her full potential wouldn't be unlocked without their encouragement and the examples they have set.

"They inspire me so much," Holland said of her parents. "They talked to me about what they've overcome growing up. It wasn't easy. But they've really persevered in life. They've shown me you can accomplish your dreams if you stick with it. They are my heroes."

As for a fifth and final season after this one, it is available to Holland if she wants it because of the NCAA granting an additional year with the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

But will she take it?

Holland is leaning toward no, but the doors are not closed just yet.

"I'm old," the 21-year-old said with a laugh. "We'll see how my body feels after the season. I've thought about it and cried about it. It seems like when you are in-season, it lasts forever. But then you hit the last few years, and it goes by so fast. I think back to when I was little and how much I've progressed. It makes me sad. But it's bittersweet."

Hannah Watkins (7) and Hannah Holland (8) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith attempt to block a hit by Oklahoma Christian's Sydney Collins, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the first set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.



Hannah Holland (8) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith passes, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the first set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss to Oklahoma Christian at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.



Hannah Holland (8) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith spikes the ball past Oklahoma Christian's Kelsie Schiefelbein (4) and Sydney Collins (22), Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the fourth set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.



Hannah Holland (8) and Hannah Watkins (7) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith attempt to block Oklahoma Christian's Peighton Serda (1), Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the fourth set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.



Hannah Holland (8) of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith attempts to block Oklahoma Christian's Morgan Demuth (8), Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, during the fourth set of the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss at the UAFS Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.


