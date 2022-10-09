Homecoming parade brings old tradition to new faces





A recent transplant to Arkansas with her mother and sister, 8-year-old Malani Evans experienced her first homecoming parade at a historically Black college or university, or HBCU.

"I love it, and I love the bands," Malani said. "I like the cheerleaders and the dancers."

Malani, who at times carried her sister Marayah, 7, on her back, hung out with her mother, Monique Edwards, on Main Street, along with a throng of others as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff held its first homecoming march in three years on a clear, picturesque fall Saturday morning. Monique, whose father Leroy Edwards is a Pine Bluff native, relocated her family to Little Rock to be closer to family and enjoy a change of scenery from the Golden State to Golden Lion country.

"I drove down this street before when I was with family, and it was pretty dense," Monique Edwards said. "It's actually nice to see all the people out here today."

Her main reason for making the trek to Pine Bluff on this day was to take in the sights and sounds of an HBCU experience.

"Bringing them down here from San Diego, you don't see Black colleges or this many Black people congregating in one area," Monique Edwards said. "It's nice to be able to introduce them to this environment."

Thousands lined both sides of Main Street to see the campus police, Watson Chapel High School color guard and UAPB's Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South lead off the annual affair that was paused in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. City officials organized their own "homecoming" festival on Main last year, when UAPB opted not to stage a parade for safety reasons.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander was the grand marshal of this year's parade, a coveted role held in the past by greats such as boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1990.

While tomorrow's future took in maybe their first-ever parade -- be it through stomping to the music on the street, chasing after candy from parade entries, or relaxing on top of Mom and Dad's vehicles -- the kids of yesteryear were taken back to old times, when homecoming could be all but taken for granted.

That was the case for Lake Village native Kimmie Cleveland, a retired coach and referee who brought his wife Ellean and granddaughter Kylee, 2, down from Little Rock.

"The more you see it and check things out, you like the school," Kimmie Cleveland said.

Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland's children earned degrees from UAPB, and Kylee is the next generation to go through the school, the grandmother proclaimed.

"As a child, I used to come down here to parades. This was a big event for my family, my mom bringing us all down here," said Ellean Cleveland, a Conway native who met Kimmie at what is now the University of Central Arkansas. "I wanted to go to UAPB, but at the time, we couldn't afford it. It was three of us in college at one time."

But, if only for one day, the Clevelands and thousands of others could be Golden Lions in spirit and enjoy the return of a Pine Bluff tradition.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander serves as grand marshal of the university's homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Doris Scott, left, and two others hang out on Main Street awaiting the homecoming parade to pass through. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of 34th Avenue Elementary School's dance squad perform a routine along with the school band. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Monique Edwards, a recent transplant to Little Rock from San Diego, videos the UAPB homecoming parade on Main Street as her daughters Malani, 8, and Marayah, 7, riding Malani's back, enjoy the festivities. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A marquee for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas welcomes visitors to the homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A UAPB Golden Girl dances to a tune played by the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, the university's band. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Komie Henderson, foreground, of Pine Bluff walks down Main Street before the start of the parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Clockwise from left, Alani Slater, 4, De'Riya Mallett, 4, their mother Jamie Jones and their brother Courshawn Lane, 11, check out the homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A gold-bedazzled trailer with a rotating wheel of Golden Lions rolls down Main Street. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A man adjusts the trail of the dress of Miss UAPB Errayionna Jackson as she rides in the homecoming parade. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



From left, Tonya Lemons of Pine Bluff, Patricia Royal Johnson of Pine Bluff, Deloris Erby of Little Rock, Mary Ann Wilson of Pine Bluff and Elizabeth Robinson of Pine Bluff watch from a trailer. Lemons is a UAPB alumna. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





