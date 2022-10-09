Hornsby gives Razorbacks needed spark at QB

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- If there was any doubt Malik Hornsby should be the Arkansas Razorbacks' No. 2 quarterback behind KJ Jefferson, the redshirt sophomore removed it on Saturday.

Cade Fortin started for the Razorbacks against No. 23 Mississippi State with Jefferson out due to a hit to the head he took last week against Alabama.

But Hornsby played the majority of the game and proved to be a bright spot for the University of Arkansas in a 40-17 loss to the Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.

Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards and rushed 8 times for 114 yards.

It was by far the most extensive playing time for Hornsby, who came off the bench in seven games last season.





"He's a young guy put into a situation that I think he excelled at," Razorbacks offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "He's still young, but man, he made some awesome plays today. I think the future is only going to get brighter for him."

Hornsby's first play, to open the Hogs' second series, was pretty awesome as he kept the ball and ran 52 yards to the Mississippi State 28.

"That's nothing new for him," said Jaden Haselwood, who led the Razorbacks with 113 receiving yards on three catches. "He's a speedy guy. So plays like that are kind of regular to us. The world's just kind of seeing it today."

Wagner said Hornsby also showed his decision-making skills on the big play.

"He made an excellent read, pulled the ball, went for the sideline, first down, and then tried to go for the touchdown as well," Wagner said. "He did his job perfectly on that play and brought a lot of juice to the O-Line and put a lot of confidence from us into him."

Among Hornsby's other big plays were a 54-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Stephens; a 68-yard pass to Haselwood; a 23-yard run; and passes to running back Raheim Sanders for gains of 23 and 18 yards.

"I thought he was a little more accurate today than he has been in practice," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "The short ones still gave us a little bit of trouble, but I thought for the first time that he played a tremendous amount of ball ... he did a really, really nice job."

When Jefferson, who had started 18 consecutive games, had to come out in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 49-26 victory over the Razorbacks, Fortin replaced him for the final 12 snaps and Hornsby didn't play.

"That decision had been made for a while," Pittman said after the game. "[Fortin] is our number two quarterback, so we put him in there."

Fortin, a senior walk-on transfer who had been on scholarship at North Carolina and South Florida, made his first start for Arkansas and third of his career.

Fortin came into this season having completed 61 of 121 passes for 610 yards and 1 touchdown with 3 interceptions. He played two series against Alabama and completed 4 of 10 passes for 35 yards.

Hornsby came in with Mississippi State ahead 14-0.

Fortin only came in for a few more snaps after Hornsby took a hard hit when he gained 5 yards for a first down.





"We weren't disappointed in Cade, it's just Malik had brought us a spark throwing and running," Pittman said. "We thought because we had a hard time early in the game protecting, we thought maybe we could put Malik in there and get on the edge a little more because they were firing at us up the middle with some of their blitzes.

"We thought maybe we could get away from some of that with Malik and also use his running ability, which we knew that we were going to do. We had that planned, that we were going to play him, and then basically just try to go with the hot hand at that point.

"Certainly, he made some big plays and we stayed with him more than what we did with Cade."

Jefferson made the trip and dressed out, but Pittman said he knew on Thursday that he likely wouldn't play.

It's possible Jefferson could be ready to face BYU on the road on Saturday, but Hornsby showed he's a capable replacement.

Hornsby took his first snaps at quarterback on the season. In the first three games he lined up at receiver and in the backfield and rushed 3 times for 21 yards with 2 catches for 8 yards.

Last season, Hornsby played in seven games off the bench and rushed 24 times for 136 yards and completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards.

Wagner said Hornsby was composed in the huddle.

"Calm cool, collected, no matter what's going on," Wagner said. "He's making sure checks are in order, making sure our spots are right.

"It's important to communicate to a young quarterback as well so he can understand where he's hot, where we're sliding to, or where we're trying to run the ball and what we're leaving for him to read.

"But overall he handled it like a pro today."