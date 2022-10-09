



Happy birthday (Oct. 9): Your solar return features an exciting investment. It so happens that pretty packages are also filled with goodness; beauty and integrity are an all-in-one deal this year. You'll be surrounded by people whose gifts complement your own. You'll be oft impressed and enveloped by tastefulness, intelligence and heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A helpful team is a luxury you've enjoyed at times, but it's not something you expect, nor is it what you need most. Space and peace are the essentials that allow you to imagine, organize and execute your next move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Though you're always communicating, you're not always aware of what message you're delivering. The confusion is understandable, especially since so much is imparted without words. You say it with action and lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People talking about their dreams can bring up mixed feelings, especially if you feel responsible for an outcome or are afraid of getting roped into the plan. You listen anyway — an act of kindness with positive repercussions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The body, mind and soul are interconnected. Fitness in one area will influence the others. When one modality feels tired, the others carry some of the load. The system is stronger than any individual part of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When things happen unpredictably, it gives you a chance to change up your footing and try new moves. You'll surprise yourself with reflexes you didn't know you had. You're learning to rely on yourself, and this gives you confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may feel trepidation over the big swing you're about to take. When you think about it, this is not such a stretch from what you have already accomplished; it's just that you're striving in a different direction than you've been.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The same experiences that might be considered painful could also be liberating. Reality is multifaceted. You'll see not only what is but also what could be. You'll find gains everywhere you look for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The responsible thing isn't always the appealing thing, but usually, you can change this with a different mental framing of the matter. And if not, try the Mary Poppins way: with a spoonful of sugar.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional tension isn't inherently negative or positive; it is what you make it. Remember that you have a choice about if and how to react to it, though it doesn't always feel this way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): New things become sacred, or maybe you're just now understanding the significance they've always had. Humor and amusement might be on the list, as they represent something personal and specific you share with another.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The market price may have nothing to do with the actual value of the thing. The reason there's no universal pricing system is that there's no universal currency. Most currencies that matter aren't financial.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Making it a goal to be genuinely happy is a sure way not to achieve that elusive state. Happiness will be a byproduct of other conditions, such as that of being useful to others or engaged in the application of one's talents.

HUNTING FOR SOUL SUSTENANCE

The full Hunter’s Moon favors those who seek sustenance. What is your soul hungry for? What would nourish it? Questions are arrows. A sharp, well-aimed question can bring what you need to hand. Are you asking the right one? Keep asking differently until you find it. The right question will open up more possibilities.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The Strawberry Fields memorial in New York City’s Central Park will fill with flowers and pilgrims today as fans will flock to honor the birth of John Lennon. True to his Libran ideals, the legendary rocker and poet imagined a harmonious world without boundaries. Lennon was born under the Aquarius moon, the sign of humanity, unity and dreamers.