Inspired event: First lady lauded for achievement





Patrons of Woman of Inspiration were invited to dine at the Governor's Mansion on Sept. 30 in advance of the forthcoming Women of Inspiration Gala where first lady Susan Hutchinson will be presented a lifetime achievement award.

The dinner was a chance to honor sponsors of the Oct. 28 event, a fundraiser for Child Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

Guests were greeted at the door by the center's executive director Elizabeth Pulley and event-co-chairwoman Misty Hunt. In the atrium, event co-chairwoman Sarah Wengel and her father, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, welcomed attendees. Dawn Scott served as master of ceremonies and recognized patrons and introduced the first lady.

Also at the Oct. 28 event, Jordyn Wieber, head coach for Arkansas Razorbacks Gymnastics, will be named the Blue Ribbon recipient as a survivor of sexual abuse.

The Child Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, according to its website, strives to make sure that every young survivor has access to its services.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









