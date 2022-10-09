Iranian protests break out again; 2 dead

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq -- Anti-government demonstrations broke out Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed.

Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes.

The protests broke out Sept. 17, after the burial of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had died in the custody of Iran's morality police. Since then, protests spread across the country and were met by a fierce crackdown, in which dozens are estimated to have been killed and hundreds arrested.

In the city of Sanandaj, one man was shot dead Saturday while driving a car in a major thoroughfare, rights monitors said.

The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, reported that the man was shot after honking at security forces stationed on the street. Honking is a ways activists express civil disobedience.

The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, stated that Kurdistan's police chief denied reports of using live rounds against protesters.

Fars reported that people in Sanandaj said the victim was shot from inside the car without elaborating. But photos of the dead man indicate that he was shot from his left side, meaning he likely was not shot from inside the car.

A second protester was killed after security forces fired gunshots to disperse crowds in the city and 10 protesters were wounded, the rights monitors said.

A general strike was observed in the city's main streets amid a heavy security presence and protesters burned tires in some areas. Patrols have deterred mass gatherings in Sanandaj but isolated protests have continued in the city's densely populated neighborhoods.

Demonstrations were also reported Saturday in the capital Tehran, including small ones near the Sharif University of Technology -- the scene of a violent government crackdown last weekend. Authorities have closed the campus until further notice.

Images on social media showed protests also took place in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Other protests broke out at Azad University in northern Tehran, other neighborhoods of the capital and the city's bazaar. Many shops were closed in central Tehran and near the University of Tehran.

Thousands of people in The Hague, Netherlands, chanted and sang in a solidarity demonstration in support of the protesters in Iran.

President Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting with students from the all-female Al-Zahra University in Tehran claimed again that foreign enemies were responsible for fomenting the protests. He has made the claim without giving specifics or providing any evidence.

"The enemy thought that it can pursue its desires in universities while unaware that our students and teachers are aware and they will not allow the enemies' vain plans to be realized," he said.