Israeli soldier killed at checkpoint

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian opened fire Saturday on an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other people, Israeli authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem. Police said the assailant got out of a car and opened fire, seriously wounding the female soldier and a security guard before running into the camp. The army announced later that the woman, who was 19, died.

Police said two members of the paramilitary border police unit were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

Law enforcement announced it arrested one person on suspicion of involvement in the attack, but were continuing the manhunt, with special forces and a helicopter involved in the search.

"Our hearts tonight are with the wounded and their families," said Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "Terrorism will not defeat us."

The checkpoint shooting came less than 24 hours before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinian teens during an arrest raid in the Jenin refugee camp, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of gunfire could be heard. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two dead and 11 wounded, three of them critically.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead as Mahmoud al-Sous, 18, and Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16.

The Israeli military announced it had arrested a 25-year-old operative from the Islamic Jihad militant group who has previously been imprisoned by Israel. The ministry stated that the man had recently been involved in shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers.

Israeli forces reported that soldiers opened fire during the raid when dozens of Palestinians hurled explosives and opened fire.

"Hits were identified," the statement read, giving no further details.

Just before noon, the Israeli forces appeared to withdraw from the area.

The fatal military raid occurred a day after two Palestinian teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The Israeli military claims it opens fire only in life-threatening situations.

Israel has been operating throughout the territory, especially in the northern West Bank, since a spate of deadly attacks in Israel last spring. Some of the attacks were carried out by Palestinian assailants from the area.

The last round of substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks ended in 2009.

Most of those killed are said by Israel to have been militants. But local youths protesting the incursions as well as some civilians have also been killed in the violence.

Hundreds have been rounded up, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them without trial or charge. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year.

The violence is also fueled by anger among young Palestinians over the tight security coordination between Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which work together to apprehend militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in some 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that territory, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.