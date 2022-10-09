Letter to Trump posted at trial of Oath Keepers

WASHINGTON -- An open letter -- one of two messages Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes wrote to former President Donald Trump after the election -- was posted publicly nearly two years ago, but it was used Friday by federal prosecutors at his trial to show the lengths to which Rhodes was willing to go to stop President Joe Biden from entering the White House.

In December 2020, hours after the Electoral College cast its votes for Biden, Rhodes posted a letter on his website urging Trump to undertake a series of unprecedented -- and possibly illegal -- moves to stay in office.

Rhodes asked Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act -- a law more than 200 years old that he believed would give the then-president the power to call up the National Guard and militias like his own to suppress the "coup" that was seeking to unseat him.

The letter demanded that Trump take more wild steps to maintain his grip on power.

Rhodes instructed the president to seize data from digital voting machines across the country that would purportedly prove the election had been rigged; declassify a trove of the nation's secrets; and then perform a WikiLeaks-style "data dump," exposing a supposed cabal of corrupt judges, law enforcement officers and state election officials.

All of this was followed by a threat of violence against Biden and Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect.

Rhodes' trial, which has been in session for a week in U.S. District Court in Washington, is the first in the Justice Department's sprawling investigation of the Capitol attack to focus on charges of seditious conspiracy, the most serious crime that prosecutors have brought so far against any of the nearly 900 people charged in the assault.

Rhodes and his co-defendants -- Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell -- are also facing two other conspiracy counts.

One accuses them of plotting to obstruct the certification of Biden's victory Jan. 6, 2021, during a joint session of Congress. The other charges them with working together to prevent federal officers from discharging their duties that day.

'COUNT ME OUT!'

In other news, a former Washington, D.C., police officer who was nearly killed during the riot claims Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told officers they should have killed Trump loyalists.

"You guys should have shot them all in the head," officer Michael Fanone recalls Graham telling him in a new book obtained by Politico.

Graham was clearly upset the day Trump supporters interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

"All I can say is count me out!" Graham said on the Senate floor following the invasion. "Enough is enough."

Fanone, who was dragged into a sea of Trump supporters while defending the Capitol, was beaten by a crowd where he said he heard at least one rioter say "kill him with his own gun." His book "Hold the Line" details events surrounding that experience, which also resulted in a Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, being fatally shot.

"We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them," Fanone recalls Graham saying.

The 42-year-old D.C. native said Graham made his remarks during a May 2021 discussion where Fanone and other officers urged Republican senators to get behind a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on Capitol Hill.

The 67-year-old lawmaker reportedly told badly outnumbered officers he doesn't understand why they didn't use lethal force against their attackers.

Fanone testified before the House Select Committee formed to investigate the Capitol attack. That committee will convene again Thursday, to present its findings to the public.

According to Politico, Fanone writes that as a "lifelong Republican," he found it "shocking" and "disgraceful" that some GOP leaders worked to undermine what he experienced on that deadly day. Fanone left his job in law enforcement less than a year after the attack on the Capitol.

He told CNN in May 2021 that "a whole team of doctors" treat him for physical and psychological harm brought on by the attack.

"Some days I'm good to go," he told host Don Lemon. "Other days, or other times within the same day, I'm just broken."

Fanone said he also relies on fellow officers who survived the attack for emotional support.

Graham, who spent eight years in the House of Representatives, was elected to the Senate for the fourth time in 2020.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Brian Niemietz of New York Daily News (TNS).