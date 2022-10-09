Dedicated to his state

I urge you to get out and vote, and to vote for Chris Jones for governor on Nov. 8. Having grown up in a home with parents of two different political parties represented, and the daughter of a World War II vet, I will always (1) vote, and (2) base my vote on the candidate's qualifications, rather than political party. Can you say the same?

In my opinion, Chris Jones is the best candidate for all the people of Arkansas.

His first, and it's a major qualification, is that he is in contact with the people of Arkansas. Chris Jones has made it a point to walk with and listen to Arkansans in his repeated visits to all 75 counties of our beautiful state.

Next, Chris Jones is a husband, father, and minister. He attended Morehouse College on a NASA scholarship for physics and math, then studied at MIT to become a nuclear engineer and earn a Ph.D. in urban planning. He ran the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, which provided the tools and technology Arkansans needed to build businesses and create jobs.

Combined with those qualifications, his wife, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, served as a United States Air Force flight surgeon in Afghanistan with the 75th Fighter Squadron.

What are you waiting for, right? He is dedicated to his home state of Arkansas, all of Arkansas. Get out and vote. And vote for Chris Jones. He is the best candidate.

MARY JANE SILVA

Fayetteville

GOP's commitment

The Democratic Party has had control of the House, Senate, and the executive branch for nearly two years--and where have they led us?

Prices are out of control. Grocery and gas costs remain high. A crisis rages at our southwest border and crime rates in our cities continue to rise. Rather than prioritize the needs of Americans, Democratic leadership continues to wastefully spend our hard-earned tax dollars.

House Republicans recently announced their "Commitment to America." This commitment includes prioritizing the creation of good-paying jobs and pro-growth taxes while cutting exorbitant spending--this will help stabilize our economy and help families here in central Arkansas buy the goods they need.

Nearly a million "getaways" have reportedly illegally entered our country from the southern border since President Biden took office. Rather than provide more resources to our border enforcement officers, the Biden administration repealed the effective border policies put in place by President Trump and replaced them with nothing.

Republicans will work to send resources to our border, keeping those communities and our nation safe and secure.

Across our nation, we've seen the rate of violent crime increase--especially against our men and women in law enforcement. Over the next two years, we have a plan to support our communities in the hiring of additional police officers across the nation.

The Republican Party's Commitment to America is our pledge to work for a better America. An America with an economy that's strong, communities that are safe, and a government of the people--accountable and protective of our individual liberties.

FRENCH HILL

Little Rock

U.S. Rep. French Hill is running for re-election to the House for Arkansas' 2nd District.

Our inflation problem

Hello, French Hill. I've noticed that you and I will attend the annual alumni dinner at our high school in the coming week. Since I deem it inappropriate to confront you about your politics at that type of venue, I will do so in a letter.

You, like seemingly all other Republicans running for office throughout America, claim that our current inflation problem is directly caused by the economic policies of Joe Biden. I can excuse someone like Sarah Sanders as it is obvious that she has little knowledge of economics, but such a claim coming from someone with a business background like yourself is disingenuous.

If you studied economics as I assume you did, you know that Biden's policies have little to do with America's inflation problems. I refer you to a letter that appeared on the Voices page on Oct. 5 by Dale Humphrey of North Little Rock that presents a concise explanation of what has really caused our current inflation problem. Read it; you might learn something. But apparently you already know the facts, you just ignore them.

I understand that it is traditional to blame the nation's problems on the party and president in power. The Democrats have done it in the past, and now it's your party's turn. All I ask is that your party have something positive planned when you control Congress next year other than a thorough investigation of Hunter Biden's laptop. Don't refer me to the recent Republican "Commitment to America." That's only a slogan that is reminiscent of the "Con Act [er, Contract] With America" in the 1990s.

ED CHESS

Little Rock

The spirit of Arkansas

As our next governor's race fast approaches, let me say to Arkansas Republicans: You want to vote with your party, I get it. I too have most always voted as a Democrat. But sometimes curiosity has caused me to look beyond party and I've learned something that caused me to cast my vote across the line.

A real thirst for learning and a positive curiosity with a warm welcome for all characterizes the best of who we are as Arkansans ... and characterizes Chris Jones, candidate to be our governor. Chris gets the true spirit of Arkansas. He's part of an eight-generation, true-grit Arkansas family that's scrappy and close-knit. They reach across party lines as they reach for the stars. Chris is grounded, faithful, and seeking. At a party in Boston, he introduced himself to his future wife saying, "Hi, I'm Chris Jones, from Pine Bluff, Ark."

All the king's horses and money are no match for this educated, entrepreneurial, yet everyday guy. May our true spirit rise as we elect Chris Jones governor of Arkansas. Vote Nov. 8!

BECKY PURCELL

Fayetteville