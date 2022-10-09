Lincoln Community Building to get new sound system after council vote

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Community Building is getting a new sound system.

On Sept. 20, the City Council members, absent Amanda Thomas, unanimously approved an ordinance for Mayor Doug Hutchens to enter into contract with All AV Services for the purchase and installation of a new sound system for the building.

The new system will include new speakers, both inside and out, and wireless mics. The approved cost, not to exceed $11,340.78, will come from the technology line item of the city budget. According to the appropriation ordinance provided at the meeting, funds in that line item come from the 1% sales tax budget.

City Manager Rhonda Hulse said the new system will be helpful during the Apple Festival for making announcements. However, she said, starting this year, the Apple Festival parade won't be announced. Hulse said the committee made the decision not to announce each group and float because trying to keep a correct list of participants and their order in the parade became too complicated and too many mistakes were made in recent years.

The meeting began with a startling announcement from Hulse that a 3-foot copperhead snake found its way into the Lincoln Municipal Building break room earlier in the month, which led to extensive efforts to seal all cracks and crannies it could have gotten through.

No one was bitten. Hulse said someone "disposed" of it, but she couldn't say what that meant. She said its head was stuck on a glue board like those used to catch spiders and mice.

Hutchens then warned everyone this is copperhead breeding season and to keep a watchful eye out for them and their distinctive Hershey's Kiss-shaped pattern.

By a 6-1 vote, council members approved an ordinance that details Northwest Regional Planning Commission's proposed bicycle and pedestrian plan up to and through Lincoln. Council member Michelle Davis voted against the proposal because she said she's worried about trail users being on private property in rural settings and getting shot during hunting season.

Hutchens said the trail routes are proposed. Hulse later clarified that the plan is a "super long-range," 20-year master plan idea of what the city might do if it chooses and can afford it. She said many public input sessions were held.

Hulse added that some of the proposed plan, as shown on the map, crosses private property, and if and when the plan comes closer to reality, property owners will be contacted about easements. The trail will then be built according to what has been worked out, she said.

After the meeting, Hutchens said his priority for trails is building sidewalks along the highway from Lincoln High School to downtown and then north to the middle and elementary schools. He said schoolchildren have no safe, direct path for walking from one school to the other.

He also pointed to neighborhoods along U.S. 62 that do not have a safe pedestrian or bicycle connection to city utilities and amenities. Hutchens said all new development along that path will be required to include sidewalks in accordance with the master plan, and that's why residents will see sidewalks in several places already, examples being the new Family Dollar store and Legacy Bank.

Council members unanimously approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from Chevrolet of Fayetteville for $45,987, which was purchased through the state bid list.

A previous approval was to purchase a truck from the water account budget for $40,000. Hutchens said there is a national shortage of trucks, and the city needs to buy the one they found.

Several property items were addressed.

One involved approval to rezone property located at 701 S. Mitchell to low-density residential. Council member Doug Moore abstained from voting because his son and daughter-in-law on the property. The approved rezoning allows owner to split six acres into three roughly 7,000-square-foot lots.

The council then discussed enacting an emergency clause with the ordinance, which removes the 91-day waiting period before an ordinance takes effect.

Council member Terry Bryson said the reason for the emergency clause needed to be more specific. City Attorney Steve Zega revised the ordinance to include the words "due to the national and local housing shortage." The emergency clause was approved, with Moore abstaining.

In other business:

• The council voted to pay a per-capita county jail fee for 2023 instead of "pay-as-we-go" fees and to levy property taxes within the city. Hutchens said voting on the property tax levy is required each year by every town and city in Arkansas.

• Lincoln Fire Chief Tommy Pinder announced the department received three new extraction tools and said they are a "vast" improvement over the ones they replaced. Pinder said his firefighters are learning to use them. He said they are easier to maneuver and they cut through metal more efficiently. He said two are with the main fire station and one is at Station 2.

• Hulse asked council members to complete a Water Board training. She explained there are nine modules in the online training, and each could take 15 minutes to an hour to complete. However, she said there is also in-person training available in Springdale. Trained people are then certified to make informed decisions about city water utilities and water issues.

Hulse told the council if a member doesn't complete the training, then he or she will not be allowed to vote on water issues. Hutchens said if there aren't enough trained council members to make a quorum then they can't conduct city business on water issues and concerns.

Hulse said Lincoln City Council members are the city's de facto water board and, if they are trained, the city will be eligible for federal and American Rescue Plan Act funds. She said she is required to provide by Jan. 31, 2023, names and contact information of council members who have completed the training.

• On the topic of city water, Hulse reported that Two-Ton has let municipalities know water rates will go up 15 cents per 1,000 gallons starting the first of the year.