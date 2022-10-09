Lindenwood pops UCA in shootout

The University of Central Arkansas amassed 590 yards of offense, 49 points and averaged 8.8 yards per play Saturday night.

The Bears also never held a lead and fell to Lindenwood (Mo.) 52-49 at Estes Stadium in Conway.

UCA's offense first stepped onto the field with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter with the and trailing 14-7.

Lindenwood (3-2) scored on its opening two drives, book-ending a Christian Richmond 100-yard kickoff return touchdown for the Bears.

UCA (2-4) quarterback Will McElvain connected with his go-to wide receiver Jarrod Barnes for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 14-14 and end the scoring in a quarter that saw 361 combined yards of offense.

In the second quarter, Lindenwood and UCA alternated rushing touchdowns by Cade Brister and Darius Hale, then passing touchdowns by Brister and McElvain and finally, with 17 seconds left before halftime, Brister rushed for a 1-yard score to give Lindenwood a 35-28 lead at halftime.

Brister's big night was key for the Lions. He passed for 413 yards, rushed for 79 and accounted for all 7 of Lindenwood's touchdowns.

"I thought they had a good offensive scheme. [Their] quarterback played out of his mind," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said.

The third quarter was more of the same. UCA scored the first, third and fifth touchdowns, all passing scores from McElvain.

While UCA's team performance has had its peaks and valleys this season, McElvain's play has been a consistent rise from week to week.

He broke the 300-yard mark for the first time against the Lions with 341 yards and five touchdowns.

UCA wasn't short of offensive standouts. Running backs Darius Hals and Kylin James combined for 368 all-purpose yards, Barnes had 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns and backup tight end Jordan Owens scored his first career-touchdown on a 10-yard reception.

But the UCA defense, at least for three quarters, was without an answer to what Brister and the Lions were doing.

In a game that saw over 1,000 yards of offense and over 100 points, defense could be an afterthought. But late in the third quarter, and particularly throughout the fourth quarter. it was front and center.

Following UCA's third touchdown of the second half, the teams combined for minus-3 yards and three punts on the three subsequent drives.

UCA's final chance to score came with just over four minutes to play. Safety Cameron Godfrey intercepted a deflected pass from Brister to set UCA up at its own 1-yard line.

The Bears used 13 plays and 4:39 to move to the Lindenwood 28-yard line, setting up fourth and 10. McElvain found receiver Jared Long in the end zone but the pass was broken up, allowing Lindenwood to run out the clock on its next drive.

"We had some opportunities there late in the third quarter, early fourth quarter that we didn't take advantage of on offense," Brown said. "I thought we played pretty well on offense throughout the night ,we just didn't have a great end of the third quarter, fourth quarter on offense. If we play like we were earlier in the game, I think we have a chance to maybe win this game. But we didn't play good enough as a whole.

"It was just not enough when it was all said and done. Give all credit to that program. They came in here, and they acted like they belonged and they punched us in the mouth. ... [It was a] humbling experience for our team and something we've got to improve on and, you know, we'll be better for this. I truly believe that."