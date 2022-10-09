LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board adjusts budget | Landers endorsed by BET founder | Officials join downtown group

City board OKs budget changes

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday approved a series of budget adjustments for the current year.

The ordinance increases the city's anticipated revenue and spending for 2022 across all city funds to more than $300 million.

It also allocates $8.5 million in revenue left over from last year's general fund for three items: $5 million on land acquisition at the Little Rock Port, $3 million on targeted community development and $508,000 on architectural fees to the firm Polk Stanley Wilcox associated with a new parking deck city officials want to construct downtown.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock on Sept. 20 made a motion to defer consideration of the ordinance for two weeks, referring to Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s absence at the time.

A prior budget adjustment for the current year was approved in May, when board members voted to increase minimum pay for full-time, nonuniformed city personnel to $15 an hour.

Founder of BET endorses Landers

Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, or BET, has endorsed Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr.

In a news release issued last week, Johnson recalled his partnership with Landers in the auto-sales business.

"I've known Steve Landers since we partnered over 17 years ago with Mack McLarty in RML Automotive," Johnson said in a statement. "Steve's ability to gather people from all walks of life, lead them as [a] team, and get results, has long impressed me."

Johnson added that he was confident Landers "can put these inclusive skills to work for all the good folks of Little Rock and improve the city's economic development, quality of life, infrastructure, and public safety."

In a statement included with the release, Landers called the endorsement "exciting and one for which I will be forever grateful."

The first round of the mayoral contest in which Landers faces incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. as well as Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz will take place Nov. 8.

Downtown group hires two officials

Two new officials have joined the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

In August, the nonprofit group hired Kyle Leyenberger as director of communications and Tori Rogers as director of events.