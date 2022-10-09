Sections
Little Rock police: 19-year-old dead after shooting on 4th Street

by Remington Miller | Today at 8:38 a.m.
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one, authorities said in a tweet on Sunday morning. 

Officers found a man, 19, who had been shot in the 200 block of 4th Street when responding to a call about a shooting in the area, the tweet said. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Little Rock police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide call (501) 371-4636.

