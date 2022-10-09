Living the good life

Lance Williams of Roland can make a strong claim to be poster child for big game hunting in Arkansas.

On Sept. 23, Williams, using his new longbow, killed a 325-pound black bear in Saline County.

On Sept. 24, again with his longbow, Williams killed a 130-class 8-point whitetailed deer in Pulaski County.

In 2016, he killed a 9-foot, 7-inch alligator in Howard County.

The bear was Williams's fourth Arkansas black bear. He killed it over bait at about 12 yards from a climbing stand. It is legal to hunt bears over bait in Arkansas on private land.

The bait was a mishmash containing corn, Nut Grub, snack cakes and other things. A 50-gallon drum served as the bait container. Nut Grub, which appears to be made of finely ground candy bar ingredients, is very popular among deer hunters. Williams said he established the bait site in early September, and the bear found it on Sept. 19.

"He hit it Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while I was working," Williams said. "He made a mess. He dumped the whole barrel out and scattered stuff everywhere. On Thursday I raked everything up and scooped it back into the barrel. I hunted Thursday, but the wind got shifty and I'm pretty sure he smelled me."

Williams said he got on his stand at about 5 p.m., on Sept. 23. The bear arrived at 7:24 p.m., and presented a broadside shot. The shot was true, and the bear ran only 50 yards before collapsing.

The bow is a Strata model made by October Mountain Products. Its draw length is 28 inches, and its draw weight is about 50 pounds. Williams used a 125-gain Magnus Stinger broadhead with four blades attached to an Easton 500 arrow.

"I've been shooting that bow every day," Williams said. "I didn't even think about it. I just pulled up and shot. I got a complete pass-through. That surprised me. The arrow went right between ribs on both sides."

Williams said he and the landowner rolled the bear into a tractor's bucket loader and took it back to camp. Williams said the bear had a full, plush coat and that his taxidermist is converting it to a full-body mount.

"I've never killed an ugly bear," Williams said.

Having filled his season limit for black bear, Williams hunted deer on Saturday Sept. 24. Specifically, he hunted a 6 1/2-year old 8-point buck that he had been watching since it was about 18 months old.

"I was going to take him last year, but he got wounded at the end of October," Williams said. "His ear was lopped and the whole side of his head was swole up. He shed his horns by Nov. 6. I pulled back (drew his bow), but I decided to let him go. I didn't shoot a deer last year."

The buck healed. William's game camera photographed the revitalized buck in August. Williams hung a stand in what he called the buck's core area and waited for opening day of archery deer season.

"We had a thunderstorm," Williams said. "I rode the thunder and lightning out. As soon as it was done, I had deer all over me."

Accompanying the storm tail was a west wind, which is rare for that area, Williams said. It was perfect because it prevented the buck from smelling him. The buck strolled under Williams's stand, and Williams arrowed the deer at 7 yards.

"He's a big main-frame eight-point, Williams said. "His green score is right at 140, so he'll be a solid mid-130."

Williams, 37, who has hunted since he was about 7 years old, said there is no question that a bear is harder to hunt than a mature buck.

"I've killed seven 140-inch deer, and a bunch of 120s and 130s," Williams said. "The bear is the smartest animal in woods. A buck is smart, but he's got nothing on a bear."

The satisfaction from both animals, Williams said, was taking them at such close range with a longbow, a truly primitive weapon.

"That's the challenge of it for me," Williams said. "There's not many people can say they ever had a 140-inch deer that close."

Owner of a heating and air business, Williams said that hunting is a vital part of his life.

"I've been in the woods since I was 6 years old," Williams said. "I killed my first deer when I was 9 years old hunting by myself. I had hunting when I had nothing else."