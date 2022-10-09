Local notes including Hobbs State Park loon and eagle cruises

Arkansas Heritage

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst announced that nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage, opened on Oct. 1. Now in its seventh year, the program celebrates Arkansas' unique culinary heritage.

Nominations will be open through Oct. 31, with categories that recognize culturally significant restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of the state.

Winners will be chosen by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee, a group of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors.

Information: arkfoodhof.com.

Hope Cancer

Hope Cancer Resources is hosting a Breast Cancer Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Various breast cancer resources will be available as well as fittings for mastectomy supplies. Fittings are by appointment. This is a free expo and open to the public.

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State Park and bird expert Joe Neal will again offer two educational boat trips on Beaver Lake, with focus on migrating Common Loons, from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 and 12. Other waterfowl species are typically seen, include Horned Grebes, several duck species, two gull species, Bald Eagles, Great Blue Herons, and other water birds. These trips are separate from the regular Hobbs Bald Eagle cruises scheduled from November through February.

In addition to Neal, author of "Birds in Northwest Arkansas," other knowledgeable guides from Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society accompany each two-hour trip to help identify birds and answer questions. The cruises will be aboard Hobbs State Park's covered pontoon boat that is ideal for the loon outings.

Departure initiates from Rocky Branch Marina. It will be restful, slow travel for about eight to 10 miles in one of the lake's most open and picturesque areas. If you are an experienced birder or just want to explore a large body of water with lots of bird life, get on board and bring your camera or binoculars. This is the fourth year for the loon tours. Northwest Arkansas Audubon requests participants be respectful of covid safety precautions. Minimum age requirement is 16 years of age, and the cost is $15 per person.

There is no bathroom on board the boat, and no winter toilets are available at the marina or the Rocky Branch day use area. Options: There is a restroom at the Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on Arkansas 303 on the way to Rocky Branch Marina.

Hobbs State Park eagle cruise tours are fun, educational, and can be downright exciting when eagles swoop down close to the boat or are having a spat with a pair of red-tailed hawks in a tree right next to you.

These tours are offered November through February. Eagles can be seen any of these months on Beaver Lake, and the knowledgeable interpreter accompanying you on the cruise will answer all of your eagle questions.

November and December Hobbs eagle cruise dates:

• November: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27

• December: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

(January and February eagle cruise dates will be announced later.)

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults are $15 plus tax, and children ages 6-12 are $7.50 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. Reservations and prepayment are necessary.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Ballet

Some 70 local children, ages 7 to 15, have been chosen to dance alongside the world-renowned Royal Winnipeg Ballet during the Canadian company's four performances of "The Nutcracker" at Walton Arts Center on Nov. 25-27.

Local children's cast members include:

Angels: Alise January, Elena Webb, Channing Bonner, Makenzee Floyd, Rae Warren, Anslee Ledbetter, Alexandria Owen, Anya Zazal, Alexandra Shatlinnko, Kyleigh Geuvin, Emma Victoria Gonzalez, Zooey Emery, Caroline Fite, Harper Vo.

Dieter: Brynne Smith, Mariah Bowie.

Mounties: Briella Tencleue, Penelope Morrisey, Spencer Hood, Emma Muldoon.

Mice: London Terrell, Rainey Stewart, Collins Fite, Aven Miller, Elliet Knight, Ella Grace Haas, Blair Sykes, Shiloh Stickney.

Party Girls: Emma Kay Geuvin, Cora Green, Hannah Hale at Party Boys and Addie Mala, Julianne Pavis, Heleena Lenoir, Katie Leonard.

Reindeer: Quinn Ballew, Kaylin Nix, Sofia Merriman, Katherine Reed, Laylee Wheatley, Jude Abohammda, Harbor Geng.

Polar Bears: Finley Apperson, Cecilia Krause, Nora Leonhard, Addy Womack, Abigal Stinson, Camilla Baldin, Chaney Cole, Barrett Buckley, Emilie McGinnis, Mia Valle, Leot Cochran, Linden Miesner, Iya Urso, Riley Gibson, Genevieve Barber, Scarlett Fendley, Mettie Patterson, Margot Rozzell, Amelia Smith, Campbell Buckley, Addison Sperry, Virginia Crifasi, Audrey Speight, Zoey Lee.

Tickets are $20-$53 by calling (479) 443-5600.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has announced upcoming classes:

• Oct. 10: Medicare Advantage or Original Medicare – Which is Better for Me? – A retired health care executive will present an unbiased explanation of the options available. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Drake Airfield, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Oct. 11, 14, 18, 22: Portrait Photography – Learn to take better pictures with your DSLR camera, 1 to 3 p.m. OLLI Office, $69 members, $84 nonmembers.

• Oct. 12: 5 Steps to Organize Your Kitchen & Bath – Successfully organize the two most used rooms in your home. 2 to 4 pm – Zoom, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Oct. 13: Bone Health & Exercise – This class will provide instruction regarding the background of low bone mass and osteoporosis, as well as provide avenues for exercise to encourage a healthy lifestyle and maintain bone health. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Conservative Spine Clinic, $19 members, $34 nonmembers; Spiro Mounds and the World of the Ancient Southeast – Learn about Spiro Mounds, a prehistoric site in eastern Oklahoma that has been described as "King Tut's Tomb in the Arkansas Valley." 5 to 7 p.m. Arkansas Archaeology Survey, $25 members / $40 non-members.

• Oct. 14: First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure – Stewart Noland, chair of the Ozark Society, addresses the history of the formation of the Buffalo National River, its impact on the area and its future. 9 to 11 a.m. Drake Airfield, $ 25 members, $40 nonmembers; Baroque Rome: The City of the Popes – The Baroque rebuilding of Rome was directed by a succession of Popes and a "dream team" of sculptors, painters and artisans. 1 to 3 p.m. Drake Airfield, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or email olli@uark.edu.

Arts & Culture

The city of Fayetteville's Arts and Culture Division is seeking artists and performers to implement a variety of art activations from October to December throughout the Lower Ramble and locations in the Lower Ramble park. The theme is open but should be appropriate for the season, outdoors and all members of the public. Activations or installations must not exceed 45 days, and the ACD is particularly interested in art and installations within music, education, visual art and wellness and/or fitness.

Applications will be reviewed after noon on Oct. 15 and Nov. 1. Individual project budgets are $500 with a possible $350 material stipend. Multiple activations are available.

Information: fayetteville-ar.gov/4237/call-for-artists or email jbell@fayetteville-ar.gov.