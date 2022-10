Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Jason Thomas Tate, 38, and Stacey Sharill Donaby, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 30.

Anthony Lee Moore Jr., 33, of Pine Bluff, and Tiarra Chavique Macklin, 32, of Stuttgart, recorded Sept. 30.

Ralph Edward Carter Jr., 56, and Amy Suzanne Carter, 53, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 3.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available from the circuit clerk's office.