The following marriage licenses were recorded Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 27
Carl Andrew Wallis, 33, and Lynne Tynon, 37, both of Fort Smith
Dustin Allen Dought, 38, and Nicole Lee Kerr, 50, both of Fort Smith
Leslie Ray Rollins, 51, and Holly Jean Bernhardt, 45, both of Arkoma, Okla.
John Stephen Cassady, 72, and Kimberlee Jean Brown-Boyer, 56, both of Mustang, Okla.
Lane Oliver Taylor, 27, and Lacey Dawn Hood, 25, both of Shady Point, Okla.
Sept. 28
Eric Anthony Davis, 31, and Eileen Marie Casey, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Matthew Wayne Wilbourn, 26, and Bridget Stevie Morse, 23, both of Fort Smith
Gage Ray Powell Veleces, 20, and Haylee Nicole Warnock, 20, both of Cameron, Okla.
James Joseph Batura, 28, and Camryn Elizabeth Perry, 27, both of Alma
Sept. 29
Dong Dinh Tran, 41, and Phuong Thi Thanh Le, 62, both of Fort Smith
Timothy Paul Holmes, 53, and Sharon Hope King, 49, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Matthew Charles Ortiz, 29, and Alissa Michale Blythe, 25, both of Fort Smith
Cameron Paul Brown, 24, Chester, and Elissabeth Haver Brooks, 26, Fort Smith
Horace Eugene Turnage, 81, and Johnnie Sue Turnage, 78, both of Booneville
Sept. 30
Joseph Matthew Dement, 29, Fort Smith, and Aubree-ana Garrett, 27, Sallisaw, Okla.
Michael Victor Pharis, 32, Van Buren, and Ciara Nicole Fleer, 27, Fort Smith
Anthony Troy Richards, 60, and LaQuitta Faye Dorsey, 61, both of Moore, Okla.
Tylor Don Ed Smith, 28, and Scarlett India Johnson, 24, both of Pocola, Okla.
Tony Lee Sexton, 55, Barling, and Summer Dawn Petray, 32, Fort Smith
Jose Ricardo Caro Trejo, 20, and Wendy Calderon, 36, both of Purcell, Okla.
Zachery Christian Bramucci, 30, and Bethany Leigh Ralph, 27, both of Arkoma, Okla.
Brian David Haws, 45, and Billie Jo Donathan, 47, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jesus Valentin Gonzalez Uribe, 25, and Elizabeth Natalie Cadena, 20, both of Fort Smith
Oct. 3
Marlene Sue Thompson, 33, Arkoma, Okla., and Heather Renee Bishop, 41, Fort Smith
Joe Williams Matthews, 65, and Tammy Louise Landry, 57, both of Fort Smith
Keilin Noah Garrett, 33, and Justice Jewel Marie Vaughan, 27, both of Fort Smith
Ross Daniel Miller, 37, and Heather Lee Coollick, 33, both of Greenwood
Victor Alonso Rivera Duarte, 24, and Joselin Patrisia Santos, 23, both of Fort Smith
Kori Michael Stone, 30, and Mirela Tea Hamidovic, 25, both of Fort Smith
William Henry Nicko, 31, Barling, and Emily Breann Harreld, 23, Poteau, Okla.
Charlie Blakely Hewett, 47, and Andrea Pauline Becker, 46, both of Greenwood
Jace Tanner McCrea, 25, and Turner Grace Edwards, 23, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 60, both of Pocola, Okla.