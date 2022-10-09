The following marriage licenses were recorded Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 27

Carl Andrew Wallis, 33, and Lynne Tynon, 37, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Allen Dought, 38, and Nicole Lee Kerr, 50, both of Fort Smith

Leslie Ray Rollins, 51, and Holly Jean Bernhardt, 45, both of Arkoma, Okla.

John Stephen Cassady, 72, and Kimberlee Jean Brown-Boyer, 56, both of Mustang, Okla.

Lane Oliver Taylor, 27, and Lacey Dawn Hood, 25, both of Shady Point, Okla.

Sept. 28

Eric Anthony Davis, 31, and Eileen Marie Casey, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Matthew Wayne Wilbourn, 26, and Bridget Stevie Morse, 23, both of Fort Smith

Gage Ray Powell Veleces, 20, and Haylee Nicole Warnock, 20, both of Cameron, Okla.

James Joseph Batura, 28, and Camryn Elizabeth Perry, 27, both of Alma

Sept. 29

Dong Dinh Tran, 41, and Phuong Thi Thanh Le, 62, both of Fort Smith

Timothy Paul Holmes, 53, and Sharon Hope King, 49, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Matthew Charles Ortiz, 29, and Alissa Michale Blythe, 25, both of Fort Smith

Cameron Paul Brown, 24, Chester, and Elissabeth Haver Brooks, 26, Fort Smith

Horace Eugene Turnage, 81, and Johnnie Sue Turnage, 78, both of Booneville

Sept. 30

Joseph Matthew Dement, 29, Fort Smith, and Aubree-ana Garrett, 27, Sallisaw, Okla.

Michael Victor Pharis, 32, Van Buren, and Ciara Nicole Fleer, 27, Fort Smith

Anthony Troy Richards, 60, and LaQuitta Faye Dorsey, 61, both of Moore, Okla.

Tylor Don Ed Smith, 28, and Scarlett India Johnson, 24, both of Pocola, Okla.

Tony Lee Sexton, 55, Barling, and Summer Dawn Petray, 32, Fort Smith

Jose Ricardo Caro Trejo, 20, and Wendy Calderon, 36, both of Purcell, Okla.

Zachery Christian Bramucci, 30, and Bethany Leigh Ralph, 27, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Brian David Haws, 45, and Billie Jo Donathan, 47, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jesus Valentin Gonzalez Uribe, 25, and Elizabeth Natalie Cadena, 20, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 3

Marlene Sue Thompson, 33, Arkoma, Okla., and Heather Renee Bishop, 41, Fort Smith

Joe Williams Matthews, 65, and Tammy Louise Landry, 57, both of Fort Smith

Keilin Noah Garrett, 33, and Justice Jewel Marie Vaughan, 27, both of Fort Smith

Ross Daniel Miller, 37, and Heather Lee Coollick, 33, both of Greenwood

Victor Alonso Rivera Duarte, 24, and Joselin Patrisia Santos, 23, both of Fort Smith

Kori Michael Stone, 30, and Mirela Tea Hamidovic, 25, both of Fort Smith

William Henry Nicko, 31, Barling, and Emily Breann Harreld, 23, Poteau, Okla.

Charlie Blakely Hewett, 47, and Andrea Pauline Becker, 46, both of Greenwood

Jace Tanner McCrea, 25, and Turner Grace Edwards, 23, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 60, both of Pocola, Okla.