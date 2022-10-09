Maumelle puts scare into Joe T.

Maumelle Coach Brian Maupin gave his former boss quite the scare, but Todd Eskola and Joe T. Robinson remained the teacher Friday with a 35-30 road victory.

Maumelle took Robinson to overtime in last season's matchup before losing 47-44. Maupin, the winning defensive coordinator that night, said that performance made him especially optimistic about the players he was inheriting at Maumelle.

His new squad took an 8-0 lead behind a 2-yard run from Trevon Rawls. The Hornets (2-4, 0-4 5A-Central) had been shut out in their previous two games but changed that against the Senators, scoring a touchdown in each quarter.

Class 5A's No. 2 Robinson (5-1, 4-0) scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-16 halftime lead. Rawls scored on a 5-yard run early in the third quarter to retake the lead.

Soon after, Robinson's Noah Freeman broke a 42-yard touchdown run to give the Senators a 28-24 lead. The senior finished with 205 yards on 17 rushes and 3 touchdowns.

Robinson quarterback Quenton Murphy connected with wide receiver Brandon Greil for a 68-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 35-24. It was the senior's lone catch.

Murphy, a sophomore, completed 8 of 14 passes for 164 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He added 63 yards on 12 rushes.

Maumelle scored one late touchdown but was unable to overcome Robinson's lead in the end.

Defensively, seniors Micah Pennington and Ashtyn Williams led Robinson. Pennington had a career-high two sacks. Williams had a career-high 22 tackles, bringing him to 85 for the year. He also added four tackles for loss.

Slow starts

A poor offensive first quarter or half isn't the end of the world for most teams. On Friday, some of the state's top teams got off to a slow start but were able to overcome their miscues to win.

Overall No. 3 Pulaski Academy (6-0, 4-0 6A-West) fell behind Siloam Springs (0-7, 0-5) 7-0 on a 32-yard receiving touchdown by Kimber Haggard.

The Bruins proceeded to run off 51 consecutive points and won 65-17.

Pulaski Academy accounted for 647 yards of offense -- more than four times that of Siloam Springs. Quarterback Kel Busby passed for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylin McKinney caught 5 passes for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Overall No. 8 Little Rock Catholic (6-0, 5-0 6A-East) fumbled four times early against Sheridan and fell behind 7-0 early in the second quarter.

The Rockets got a turnover of their own on an interception by Cole Eicher. Catholic running back Cooper Nannen capped the resulting drive with a 3-yard touchdown to make it 7-7. Quarterback Sam Sanders passed and rushed for a touchdown each to extend and secure the win at 21-7.

Class 4A's No. 2 Harding Academy (6-0, 3-0 4A-2) and Bald Knob (2-4, 1-1) entered halftime with the Wildcats leading 13-12.

The Wildcats scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters, leading to a 41-12 win.

Class 3A's No. 2 Booneville (5-1, 3-0 3A-1) fell behind 14-7 against Greenland (3-3, 1-2). The Bearcats scored 48-straight points and ultimately won 55-21 behind running back Dax Goff's 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Chasing history

History is constantly being written in the Arkansas high school football records books.

Friday night, two players built upon their quest to write their names in those books.

The state record for completion percentage in a season is 75.5%, set by Greenwood's Hayden Smith in 2011.

Harding Academy's sophomore quarterback Owen Miller entered Friday with an 82.2% completion. He finished the game having completed 38 of 44 passes for 418 yards, improving his mark to 83.2%.

In Mills' overtime win over Pine Bluff, defensive back Jabrae Shaw picked up his ninth interception. The state record for one season was set in 1964 by North Little Rock's Larry Wooldridge who had 15.

One more interception would place Shaw in an 11-way tie for 10th place on the all-time list.