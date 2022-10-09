• A global version of "America's Got Talent" bringing together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. "America's Got Talent: All-Stars" will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations," the network said last week. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spin-off, which is beginning production this month and will debut next year, NBC said. The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the U.S. and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.

• An actor who's accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury, testifying that he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed. "I was frozen," Anthony Rapp said Friday, the second day of a civil trial in Manhattan. "I was pinned underneath him. I didn't know what to do." In a halting voice, Rapp testified that the then-26-year-old Spacey had invited him to a party at his Upper East Side apartment when both actors were starring on Broadway in 1986. He said that after he wandered into a bedroom to watch TV and get away from the adults, an intoxicated-looking Spacey joined him after the other guests had left. Rapp said Spacey, after lifting him and laying him down on the bed, pressed the full weight of his chest and groin into him. He said he managed to slip away and flee the apartment, but not before Spacey asked, "Are you sure you want to leave?" Asked by his lawyer how he would respond to anyone who downplayed the severity of what happened, Rapp responded by describing himself as a frightened child trying to fend off a grown man. He added: "I'm grateful that that 14-year-old boy had the wherewithal to get away. I'd also say he shouldn't have gone through that in the first place." As Rapp, sometimes taking deep breaths, testified, Spacey took notes or sat with his hands folded. Rapp, 50, came forward with the accusation in 2017, when he was the first among accusers who largely shut down Spacey's career with claims of inappropriate touching or sexual advances. At the time, Spacey was starring in Netflix's political thriller "House of Cards." He's also known for his role in the 1999 film "American Beauty," which won him an Academy Award. As a teenager, Rapp acted in films including "Adventures in Babysitting." He was later part of the original Broadway cast of "Rent," and is now a regular on "Star Trek: Discovery" on television. Rapp is seeking $40 million in damages for the psychological injuries he says he sustained. He'll return to the witness stand when the trial resumes Tuesday.