FOOTBALL

Burks placed on IR

The Tennessee Titans placed their first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday with an injured left toe, ensuring the wide receiver won't be back until mid-November at the earliest. Burks was carted to the locker room in last week's win at Indianapolis, and the 18th pick overall out of Arkansas did not practice all week. Coach Mike Vrabel already ruled Burks out Friday. This move gives Tennessee (2-2) 11 players on injured reserve a month into the season. Burks ranks second on the Titans behind veteran Robert Woods with 10 catches for 129 yards. The rookie is the receiver taken with the draft pick Tennessee got sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia in April. With their bye up next, Burks will have to sit out four games before being able to start practicing. That means he couldn't return before Tennessee hosts Denver on Nov. 13.

Russell receives injection

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the QB's camp was publicly discussing the procedure, confirmed the report by the NFL Network on Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi. That's an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys' training camp last year. He didn't throw for a month to let his injury heal. The Broncos don't play again until Monday night, Oct. 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) following their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Miami followed protocol

The NFL's concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation. The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday. "The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted," the statement said. As a result, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol to include the term "ataxia." In the statement, they defined ataxia as "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue." Ataxia replaced the term "gross motor instability" and has been added to the list of symptoms that would prohibit a player from returning to the game. The others are confusion, amnesia and loss of consciousness.

Ravens add CB Worley

The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to Sunday night's home game against Cincinnati. The Ravens announced the move Saturday. They also elevated linebacker Brandon Copeland. Worley has played in one game so far this season for the Ravens, a Week 2 loss to Miami. Copeland played in each of the past two games after he was signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.

GOLF

Stricker takes over

Steve Stricker fired an 8-under 64 to take command of the Champions Tour Constellation tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Stricker is three shots in front of Jim Furyk and Mike Weir at the Timuquana Country Club. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for sixth place. Duke shot a 68 on Saturday and is at 6-under 138. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 3-under 141. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 2-under 70 on Saturday and is at 3-over 147.

Rahm grabs Madrid lead

Jon Rahm took a one-shot lead of the Spanish Open after carding a thrilling 6-under 65 in the third round on Saturday. No. 6-ranked Rahm, who entered the round two shots back, hit six birdies on an error-free day at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Rahm won the Spanish Open in 2018 and 2019. A third title would tie him with Seve Ballesteros for the tournament record. Ballesteros won the last of his 50 titles on the European tour at this tournament in 1995.

Chacarra up by 5 strokes

One of the best former amateur golfers in the world is leading after two rounds of the LIV Golf tournament in Thailand. Ex-Oklahoma State player Eugenio Chacarra turned professional to play on the LIV series. The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour. On Saturday he birdied three of his first five holes and eagled his sixth on the way to a 9-under 63 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the 54-hole event.

TENNIS

Swiatek moves to finals

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek became the first WTA Tour player since 2017 to achieve 60 wins in a calendar year when she reached yet another final on Saturday in the Czech Republic. It wasn't easy at the Agel Open. Swiatek was second best to Ekaterina Alexandrova in winners and service breaks but prevailed 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 in a 2 1/2-hour semifinal. Her eighth final of the year -- she's undefeated -- is against home favorite Barbora Krejcikova, the first Czech to make the Ostrava final in its three-year history. Former French Open champion Krejcikova thrilled the spectators with a comeback win against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 2 hours, 21 minutes.

Djokovic advances

Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals and shortly after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury on Saturday. Djokovic advanced at 4-6, 7-6 (6). He will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in today's final. Going in to the match, Medvedev had a 4-6 win-loss record against Djokovic, and they hadn't met since last November in the Paris final, where Djokovic won in three sets. In the other semifinal, Tsitsipas rallied to beat fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

BASKETBALL

Lakers' GM signs extension

Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has received a contract extension through the 2025-26 season. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Pelinka's extension to The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers haven't publicly announced the long-term deal to keep Pelinka, who built a roster that won a championship two years ago. Pelinka has been in the Lakers' front office since 2017 after a long career as an NBA player agent, most prominently as Kobe Bryant's longtime representative. Pelinka built their current roster around LeBron James, who chose to sign with the Lakers in 2018, by swinging the high-profile trades that brought Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to LA.