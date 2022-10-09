Oktoberfest all over downtown Fort Smith Saturday

It's fall, y'all, and Fort Smith is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration all over town on Oct. 15.

Started in 2016, "the goal of this event is to bring synergy, a sense of community with family friendly activities and economic impact to the downtown Fort Smith area," says Deana Griffith, a director with the sponsoring organization, the Fort Smith Downtown Business Association.

Activities centered around Garrison Avenue downtown include:

Fort Smith Farmers Market

7 a.m.-noon

• Face painting by Future School Fort Smith, 8 a.m.-noon

• "Cops with Coffee" invites kids to help paint a Fort Smith Police Department van, 9-11 a.m.

• Scavenger hunt, 8-11:30 a.m.

• Vendors will give out free candy to kids, 7 a.m.-noon

Bakery District

7 a.m. -- Sunrise yoga

10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Fall Patio Pop-Up Market

11 a.m. -- Story time at Bookish

4 p.m. -- Meet the Author: Ginny Myer Sain

8 p.m. -- Fort Smith Symphony After Party

Oktoberfest Pub Crawl

Entertainment District commemorative cups are available at all participating locations so you can enjoy the full experience of Oktoberfest.

Arlie Muck's

Hero's

Papa's Pub & Pizzeria

Neumeier's Rib Room

La Huerta Mexican Restaurant

R. Landry's New Orleans Café

Old Town Grain & Feed

Bricktown Brewery

The Majestic

Club Kinkead's

Tipsy's Pub

Ben's Hookah Lounge

Maple Pub at The Bakery District

Prohibition Bar

Judge Parker's Birthday & Kids' Court

Beginning at 1 p.m., the Fort Smith Museum of History will celebrate the birthday of Judge Isaac C. Parker and host an encore presentation of Kids Court: Trial of the Big Bad Wolf.

The Big Bad Wolf will plead his case, and the Three Little Pigs will take the witness stand. Was the wolf justified in huffing, puffing and blowing their houses down?! Kids will be the judge and the jury.

Party treats will be served after all that deciding. The event is included in the price of admission ($7 for adults, $2 children ages 6-15).

Third Street Block Party

Hosted by Hidden Talent Fine Art Gallery & Restoration and Olen & Co. Market, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. with art, crafts, retail, vintage clothing, jewelry, music, food and more.

Harvest Market

Hosted by Fort Smith Downtown Business Association & Bar and Restaurant Committee, 1-6 p.m., with a Bounce Around, bowling game, ring toss, cornhole, Craft Corner, face painting, a photo booth and performances by:

Alan Burdick -- Accordionist, 1-3 p.m.

Community School of the Arts -- With Mystical Witches, German reggae, a Cackle Contest, Tarot Card Readings and more, 1-6 p.m.

Vendors from 1-6 p.m. including:

Country Snow -- snow cones, iced coffee & cotton candy

Bob's Dogs -- hot dogs with all the fixings

Sandy's Sweet Shoppe -- pies and cinnamon rolls

David's Honey

Cathy Scalf -- Breads, pies, pickles

Charlotte Franklin -- gluten free baked goods

Johnson's James & Jellies

Bits & Pieces -- nut brittles

Sacred Earth -- handmade jewelry

Ankhonomics -- handmade jewelry & lotions

Bugg & Duchess Pet Boutique

Crafty Hand Co. Designs

Thattle Dew Farm -- flower bar

House of Jos -- hand crafted signs

Cowhide Lily Creations

J&S Woodworking

KidRidge Farms

Stone Epicureans -- spices & hard candy

Alycia Hart -- pottery

Sprigz Farm

Daluny Khanthanth -- baked goods

Prissy Paws Pet Bakery

Berries by Jenni-Custom Gifts

Black Market: A Night Artisan Market

Experience live music, vendors, artists, food trucks, fashion, jewelry, crafts, home decor, baked goods and much more, 7-10 p.m.