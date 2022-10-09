OPINION | PAPER TRAILS: UALR scholar’s area of expertise in spotlight with new movie ‘The Woman King’

"The Woman King," the new film starring starring Viola Davis as a 19th century African warrior, has brought attention not only to the history of the Kingdom of Dahomey on Africa's west coast but also to a Little Rock scholar.

Lynne Larsen, assistant professor of art history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been studying the art, architecture and gender roles of the Kingdom of Dahomey, now known as the Republic of Benin, since 2007.

Larsen, a Pennsylvania native and architectural historian who began teaching at UALR in 2016, first became intrigued by the architecture of the Royal Palace of Dahomey, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This summer she was in Washington, D.C., and the pre-colonial capital of Abomey, Benin, on a Smithsonian Institution Fellowship to research her book, "Reconstructing Identity through Dahomey's Royal Architecture."

"The manuscript is due in about a month, so I'm waking up at 4 a.m. every morning to write," she says.

The women warriors of Dahomey were called the Agojie In "The Woman King," directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Davis portrays Nanisca, an Agojie general defending her kingdom.

Larsen has seen the movie, which was released Sept. 16.

"I had a sad moment as my husband and I were driving to see the film that my friends in Abomey would not get to see it," she says. "But I love that African stories are being shown in a big way. I think in Western media we are often given a skewed or flat projection of what Africa is. We only see the bad stuff ... It's good to see [a movie] about the rich and varied history."

Larsen contributed a chapter, "Wives and Warriors: The Royal Women of Dahomey as Representatives of the Kingdom," to the 2021 book "The Routledge Companion to Black Women's Cultural Histories," edited by Janell Hobson. She credits being included in the book for how she became a go-to source for journalists curious about the history of Dahomey and the Agojie when the movie came out. She has been interviewed by Smithsonian Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Ms. Magazine and the website howstuffworks.com.

"It's been really fun for me," Larsen says. "Scholars always have their super, hyper-focused, small area that we know a whole lot about. It's really exciting to have a Hollywood movie about your little hyper-focused area of expertise."

