100 years ago

Oct. 9, 1922

• Free lectures by farming experts is an added attraction to the Arkansas State Fair, according to an announcement made yesterday by Dr. A. M. Harding, director of the general extension division of the University of Arkansas. Dr. Harding said that the decision to put on the lecture course was made in response to many requests, both from farmers and others.

50 years ago

Oct. 9, 1972

• It appears that Arkansas is going to be placed on the Amtrak train map after all, on the basis of an announcement made in Washington by Senator John L. McClellan after a conversation he had with Roger Lewish, the Amtrak president, Saturday morning. This is good news for the state and for all of us who believe that the national system of railroad passenger service must be reinvigorated, in the national interest, to provide another travel alternative in common carriers besides planes and buses.

25 years ago

Oct. 9, 1997

ROGERS - The state's first office of the Immigration and Naturalization Service is open in Fort Smith, but it's not quite functional yet. Mike Johnston, the assistant director for investigations at the agency's district office in New Orleans, said at a Chamber of Commerce conference in Rogers that a temporary office opened Oct. 1 at Fort Chaffee. Telephones were just connected, and there's not an enforcement agent on the job yet, he said. The new office will serve the western half of the state, including Little Rock. The eastern half of the state will still use the existing immigration service office in Memphis. When the Fort Smith office is fully staffed -- probably in December -- it will have four enforcement agents, a document examiner and an information officer, Johnston said. The first full-time enforcement agent will go to work next week, he said.

10 years ago

Oct. 9, 2012

CONWAY - Jack Gillean, the University of Central Arkansas' former chief of staff who was charged Friday with four felonies, including commercial burglary, told the prosecutor's office Monday that he plans to surrender today. Police have been looking for Gillean, who now lives in Hot Springs, but he has declined to tell authorities where he is. Gillean, a former deputy attorney general who handled criminal cases, had called authorities Saturday. At that time, Gillean said he would turn himself in Monday and he needed to go to the bank first, Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said. Hiland has said he plans to seek $17,500 in bail, meaning Gillean would have to post $1,750 to be released. Gillean called the prosecutor's office back Monday to say he was talking with an attorney and would instead surrender today, Hiland said.