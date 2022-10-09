Philander Smith College gala celebrates 145 years





Philander Smith College celebrated its 145th anniversary with the seventh annual President's Scholarship Gala, themed "Still Moving Philander Forward," Sept. 30 in the Wally Allen Ballroom, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

As last year, the event featured vocal performances by the Philander Smith Collegiate Choir; and dance/song/spoken-word skits, showcasing the college's history and legacy, by the PSC Creatives. The program followed dinner and included comments from Dr. Terry Esper, new president of the Board of Trustees; Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Dr. Roderick L. Smothers Sr., the college's president, who recognized special student scholarship recipients.

Other highlights of the evening:

• The announcement of plans to change the status of the college to a university.

• A special presentation of $1 million from the United Negro College fund to improve student outcomes at the college.

• The announcement of the establishment of the Dr. Joycelyn Elders School of Allied and Public Health to train nurses and others, with work on Phase 1 for the past six months (renovation of the school's Kendall Center; opening community health centers; first cohort of CNA students by the end of the year).

• The announcement of a $1.75 million contribution from the Wingate Foundation for the completion of Phase 1 of the school.

Charles King, the college's vice president for institutional advancement, announced at the end of the program a cumulative contribution to the college of $3,277,500, counting the UNCF and Wingate foundation contributions along with money from other donors.

Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









