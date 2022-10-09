North Little Rock notebook: Police, churches team up for events

Police, churches team up for events

The North Little Rock Police Department has partnered with local churches to host community-centered events as part of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

Faith and Blue began in 2020 by MovementForward Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S.Department of Justice, to facilitate safer, stronger and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.

The North Little Rock National Faith and Blue Weekend 2022 started Friday. The remaining events, co-sponsored by police, are:

• Child Safety Seat event, parking lot at corner of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and "C" Street, North Little Rock, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. today, co-sponsored by Park Hill Baptist Church.

• Community Forum, 1521 Main Street, North Little Rock, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, co-sponsored by Full Counsel Metro Church.

Council meeting agenda available

The North Little Rock City Council is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Monday.

To view legislation, scroll past the covid-19 information and click on the highlighted name or call number (i.e. R-22-101).

The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3CGhFGt and the meeting is accessible

The meeting is available for viewing on the internet at https://www.facebook.com/CityofNorthLittleRock/ or the city of North Little Rock's website http://nlr.ar.gov/government/city_council as well as on local-access television.

If anyone attending in person and wishes to speak during the meeting, the city asks that the individual arrive before the meeting and sign in with the city clerk. This must be done before the meeting is convened.

Northern Lights holiday event set

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city of North Little Rock and Argenta Downtown Council will host the annual holiday celebration, Northern Lights, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Argenta Plaza at 510 Main Street, North Little Rock on Nov. 19.

Admission is free. There will be food trucks and a holiday market with local vendors. From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., "Santa's Workshop" will have free kids' holiday activities. Families will be able to take photos with Santa and the 38-foot Christmas tree. A fireworks show will start at 7:30 p.m. followed by live music until the event's conclusion at 8:30 p.m.

More information about Northern Lights is available at https://bit.ly/3CaiPIM and join the Facebook event.

Cain takes post at Shorter College

Shorter College has announced that James D. Cain, has been named communications director.

Cain, who began his new job Thursday, will develop, support, promote and enhance the reputation of the college through social media content creation, media outreach and act as a spokesperson.

Cain is a lifetime Arkansan with more than 20 years in radio, television, mass and social media. Formerly, Cain served as the public information specialist with the Arkansas Department of Health, where he coordinated with leaders of Health Equity, Diabetes and HIV sections in the development of media projects, social media and television campaigns to raise awareness and prevent disease. He was part of the covid-19 statewide effort to reduce the negative effect of the pandemic through the creation and dissemination of information.

He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas of Little Rock with a master's degree in Mass Communications, specializing in Public Relations.

Shorter College, a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college in North Little Rock, is one of the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.