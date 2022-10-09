Police say Fayetteville woman, 42, dies in Springdale accident

SPRINGDALE -- A woman died Friday night after being hit by two vehicles, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Sandra Holloway, 42, of Fayetteville was walking west across Thompson Street at the intersection with Southfield Avenue when she was struck by a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Silverado, both traveling north on Thompson, according to a news release from the Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene around 9:48 p.m., police said they found Holloway in the road and began CPR but quickly determined she was deceased.

The accident is still under investigation, but as of now police said they don't expect charges to be filed against either of the drivers involved. The names of the drivers were not released.