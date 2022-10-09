Police beat: Police vehicle theft results in LR arrest

Police vehicle theft results in LR arrest

Little Rock police arrested a man who they said stole an unattended police vehicle from outside the Pulaski County jail late Friday, also triggering an internal investigation, according to a news release from the department.

The officer assigned to the vehicle was inside the jail shortly before 11 p.m., booking a suspect, when a man later identified as Kenneth Eaton, 34, stole the vehicle, the release states.

Eaton is listed as homeless in an arrest report.

Police found the vehicle abandoned on Valmar Street a little later and arrested Eaton in the area on a tip. Vehicle-mounted camera footage was used to identify the thief, the release states.

Eaton was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday on a felony theft of property charge. Police launched an administrative investigation into the incident.

4 charged in report of machine-gun fire

Jacksonville police arrested four men Friday night who face machine-gun charges after officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a shot-up car, according to arrest reports.

Police arrived in the area of 400 Marshall Road around 10 p.m. to find a car that had been struck by gunfire and had multiple spent 9mm and 7.62mm shell casings inside. No one was inside the vehicle.

While on scene, they heard more shots from the 1400 block of Braden Street and soon discovered four people walking toward the road from 1405 Braden St.

Police detained, searched and eventually arrested Valtroean Batemon, 17, of Sherwood, Joseph Golburth, 18, of Jacksonville, Jayden Brown, 19, of North Little Rock, and Lhandon Wilson-Floyd, 20, also of North Little Rock. The report does not list what items were found.

Golburth owns the vehicle found on Marshall Road, the report states.

All four men face three felony charges -- possession of a machine gun in the course of a criminal offense, theft by receiving and second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Man, 28, arrested after fleeing police

A Little Rock man faces several felony charges after he fled from officers in a stolen vehicle Friday night, striking a police vehicle in the process, according to an arrest report.

Jimmy London, 28, was pulled over around 10 p.m. near 2608 Maple St. because officers found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, the report says. It says London fled, striking the front of a police car. Two minors were in the vehicle with him at the time, according to the report.

Officers removed London from the vehicle and arrested him, finding a pistol under him in the seat, the report says.

London is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces six felony counts -- two each of theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a certain person and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor -- as well as a misdemeanor criminal mischief count and a traffic citation for driving on a suspended license.